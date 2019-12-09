Chris Mildred and Zach Simmans are in a vicious, yet jovial, war with one another.
Frequenters of Denton Record-Chronicle Facebook posts, the two hover somewhere between the realms of internet troll and running inside joke.
The basic format is simple: The Record-Chronicle reports a crime or possible problem with local government, one of the friends accuses the other of being the root of — at the very least — that problem, the other person responds with either a flat denial or sarcastic confession.
While they favor crime stories, they can be found lurking around a variety of articles. Mildred, who is most often the instigator, described his article choice as "opportunistic."
"I'm usually on the toilet when I'm doing this," he said. "That's when I do my best thinking."
Another running joke has been Simmans' fictitious campaign to head the city government when Denton Mayor Chris Watts hits his term limit cap.
Despite it being the source of their pocket of prestige, their prank war isn't relegated to social media. Simmans said he once tried to "get dirt" on his friend through Mildred's sister.
"She thought I was creepy. ... She never replied to me," Simmans said. "I was like, 'Look, don't tell him. There's something embarrassing that you know. I need to know right away.'"
She immediately sent a screenshot of the stranger's request to her brother, asking who the man was.
"I told her [he] was a sex offender, and she believed me," Mildred said. "So that worked out really well in my favor."
The two maintain some level of online following among other regular readers, and it's not unheard of to see other commenters musing about what Mildred and Simmans will have to say about a particular article.
The co-workers met through their work, which they would only refer to as a "blanket factory near Peterbilt," roughly six years ago. Over beers at a bar off the Square, the pair explained how their antics of limited infamy humbly began sometime around 2016 with a series of calling-card accusations on the Denton Police Department's Facebook page.
"I was always doing that," Mildred said. "I was always going to their page and giving them crap, and they were usually bantering back, which was really cool."
He and Simmans said they moved to different social media pages after their comments became a bit dark.
Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose, a former spokesman for the department, said he remembered the two feuding on Facebook comment sections.
"Their banter appeared to mostly be light-hearted fun," Cose recalled via email. "Any social media account will have the occasional 'troll' or off-topic commenter, so it wasn't too abnormal to see. I do not recall seeing anything offensive posted, and sometimes it was kind of funny."
Simmans and Mildred said they'll frequently make similar comments on Facebook pages belonging to other area police departments and news outlets.
"I'm not looking to be an internet troll where I'm upsetting anyone," Mildred said. "I'm just trying to get someone to laugh."
They've had to arrive organically at their current loose system for staying out of trouble.
"Something would happen, and we'd talk about it the next day and be like, 'Probably shouldn't touch this,'" Simmans said.
Mildred said they try to stay away from three topics in particular: religion, politics and women's rights.
"I feel like you've thrown me in the fire on all three of those," Simmans responded to the list.
"Sure, at some point in time, but we've evolved," Mildred countered. "I've grown."
"I think you went from that being all you do to just sprinkling it here and there," Simmans said.
"I didn't know what I was doing at first!" Mildred said.
Additionally, they claimed they try to steer away from most violent crimes, especially homicide.
The duo have not been left entirely unfazed by this ongoing game, and it occasionally seeps into their physical reality. Simmans said a co-worker once approached him thinking some of the accusations made by Mildred were true.
"It's pretty easy to dissuade people from actually believing that I am, at this point, the most wanted person in Denton," he said.