Cloth and paper face masks are now on the list of back-to-school necessities that qualify as tax-free during the sales tax holiday weekend Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9.
The annual sales tax holiday allows Texans to shop tax-free on footwear, school supplies and clothing that are under $100 to help kids get ready to be back in the classroom. This equals a savings of about $8 for every $100 spent.
While most clothing and footwear is covered under the statute, clothing and footwear for athletics is excluded.
Shopping for these items online is also covered "to promote social distancing," according to the Texas Comptroller's office.
For more information on specific items that will be tax-free and additional information, visit TexasTaxHoliday.org.