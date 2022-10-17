 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Extreme summers are here to stay in North Texas, experts warn

July 2022 heat
Buy Now

Construction workers on Windsor Drive cool off with a water break as afternoon temperatures reached 108 degrees Monday, July 18, 2022, in Denton, Texas. This past July broke the record for the hottest month in Texas history in terms of low daily temps and was the second-hottest July ever.

 Al Key/DRC

This summer was one of the warmest and driest in North Texas, with July turning out to be the second hottest on record.

“This was certainly a summer of extremes,” said Ted Ryan, a meteorologist at the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.

August 2022 rain
Buy Now

A steady, soaking rain moved over Denton on Monday, August 22, 2022. The summer's weeks-long dry spell finally broke Aug. 22, leading to more than a foot of rain in some areas and historic flooding in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Kaufman counties.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred