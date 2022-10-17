Extreme summers are here to stay in North Texas, experts warn

This summer was one of the warmest and driest in North Texas, with July turning out to be the second hottest on record.
“This was certainly a summer of extremes,” said Ted Ryan, a meteorologist at the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.
But climatologists say it won’t be the last scorcher Texas sees.
The sweltering days were exacerbated by a lack of rainfall, with more than 99% of the state under drought this July, a sharp increase over last year. The dry spell finally broke Aug. 22, leading to more than a foot of rain in some areas and historic flooding in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Kaufman counties last month. The rainfall was what meteorologists refer to as a 1-in-100-year weather event, meaning there’s a roughly 1% chance of seeing such an event in a given year.
But as global temperatures heat up, hotter, drier Texas summers — punctuated by extreme rainfall events — will become more common in the coming decade.
“A given storm system in a warmer atmosphere contains about 7% more water vapor, so the rainfall it produces is 7% more intense for every degree of global warming you have,” said John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas state climatologist and director of the Southern Regional Climate Center at Texas A&M University. “In terms of frequency, what that’s saying is the amount of rain that you would expect to have happen only 1% of the time in 1980 is now expected to happen almost 2% of the time. Flooding risk and heavy rainfall risk is twice as much as it was a century ago.”
Different storm locations and frequencies also can heighten rain within a storm system.
“That can go either way, but based on the observations we have, the trend is probably larger than 7%,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
But that doesn’t mean overall rainfall will increase. Though precipitation levels fluctuate every year depending on oscillating ocean and atmosphere patterns known as El Niño and La Niña, the trends show that extreme rain is increasing at a faster rate than overall rainfall.
Translation? Texas summers could keep getting hotter at the same time flooding risk from extreme — though less frequent — rain increases.
Trends worsen with growth
Adding to higher temps in areas like Dallas-Fort Worth is urban sprawl. Though temperatures are increasing across the state, the changes are accelerated in urban areas, with asphalt storing heat and preventing city centers from cooling off at night. It’s one of the reasons low temperatures are continuing to increase, with July breaking the record for the hottest month in Texas history in terms of low daily temps.
“In the metroplex urban area, the sun beats down on that concrete, and it just takes all night for it to really cool off, and so it’s just radiating that heat back all through the night,” Ryan said.
The weather changes, and what they mean for Texas, are something Bob Martinez thinks about a lot. As the emergency manager for the city of Denton, Martinez is tasked with making sure Denton has the infrastructure to handle extreme weather events. That means not only making sure that warning systems and mitigation plans are in place, but also preparing for the secondary impacts of extreme weather.
“We're definitely seeing an increase in kind of the more extreme weather events, so I think that's something that we're always going to have to start keeping an eye on and trying to plan ahead for,” Martinez said.
Most of those secondary impacts are human-centered, Martinez said. Denton opens cooling stations when temps exceed 100 degrees to try to prevent heat-related illness, which spiked in Denton County this summer. Temperature increases at the current rate will translate to more summer days over 100 degrees — meaning it will likely take more local resources to plan for weather shifts in the future.
Not enough resources
In other parts of Texas, recent storms have already begun to reveal vulnerabilities to extreme weather. A report following the Aug. 22 flooding showed that Dallas was unprepared for the storm, with understaffed call centers, improper road barricades and a lack of disaster resources for residents among the identified issues. Existing stormwater pipes are insufficient to handle the volume of rain the city received, Dallas utility director Terry Lowery told the Dallas City Council this month.
In Harris County, rapid urbanization has led to more flooding as prairie lands that previously absorbed excess rainwater have been replaced by concrete, an investigation by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica revealed. But that county’s top flood control officials reject the data on the link between rapid growth and increased flood risk, as well as the models that predict previously rare rainfall events will increase, instead blaming flood deaths on outdated infrastructure.
Denton officials say they’re hoping to avoid disasters of the scale seen in Houston by addressing vulnerabilities now. The city is partnering with county planners to identify weaknesses through a hazard mitigation plan, which allows them to apply for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Martinez said.
The tension between mitigation approaches suggested by scientists, such as increasing green space and mindful planning, and those implemented by officials suggests Texas cities could see very different outcomes as weather patterns evolve.
What is certain, climatologists say, is that the changes are here to stay.
“We will probably never have an average temperature as low as the average during the 20th century,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “What used to be normal is no longer possible.”