Families hoping to spend their Sunday in Denton’s Eureka playground were greeted by large amounts of graffiti.
Male genitals, pictures of marijuana leaves, obscene words and more were spray-painted across several pieces of playground equipment at South Lakes Park.
Parks Superintendent Drew Huffman said the damage was among the most extensive the department has seen in some time.
“They even painted the roofs,” Huffman said.
It will be a while before the department will know the full cost of the damage, officials said, but damage is currently estimated at $2,000. A crew of four worked overtime on Sunday to start the repairs, but they couldn’t set proper ladders to reach all of the damage until Monday morning.
City spokesman Ryan Adams said no surveillance cameras were on-site. Allison Beckwith, a Denton Police Department spokeswoman, said investigators aren’t yet sure if any other recordings might have captured the culprits.
Adams said graffiti was found on benches, walls, a pergola, slides and more. He said workers expect to finish the cleanup sometime Tuesday.
“At this point in time, it does not appear that any components will need to be replaced,” he said via email Monday afternoon.
Eureka playground at South Lakes reopened in 2016 after being rebuilt with the help of community donations and volunteers.
Beckwith said officers received a call reporting criminal mischief early Sunday, and on-call Denton Parks & Recreation employees were called immediately to assess the damage. At the scene, police took a report that estimated damage to be between $750 and $2,500.
“We are investigating this case and encourage anyone who may have seen anything/may know anything to please come forward,” Beckwith said in a text message.