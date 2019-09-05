A free workshop can help budding genealogists discover their Hispanic roots on Saturday morning, Sept. 21.
Presenters Jo Ann Cantú Valentin and Gloria Cantú researched their own families back to the 1500s and are leading the two-hour workshop on resources and research tips in Multipurpose Room B at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., Denton.
Although the workshop is free, space is limited to the first 25 registrants. Reserve a space either through SignUp Genius, by email to officeofhistoryandculture@dentoncounty.com or by calling 940-349-2850.