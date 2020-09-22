At the risk of sounding trite, are you ready for some football? Seeing as how we are all Texans, chances are good your answer is a resounding “Yes!” — and if so, the Denton Record-Chronicle has you covered.
Starting this week, the Record-Chronicle will begin publishing daily sports content in our e-Edition that recaps and previews all the big national games, from the college ranks as well as the pros — just as the action is heating up following pandemic shutdowns.
Every day in our e-Edition Sports section starting this coming Friday, you will be able to find a full page of agate listings reporting the scores, standings and stats from Major League Baseball, the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and other sports such as tennis, auto racing and golf.
Are you a big fan of the Big 12? Every Friday and Saturday, you will be able to find a full page of game previews, power rankings, stats leaders and player profiles. The same goes for the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference — and even the Big 10 and Pac-12 when those games resume.
Every Sunday, turn to our e-Edition Sports section for a complete roundup of all the big college games on top of our exclusive coverage of the Mean Green. As well, for all of the NFL fans, Sundays you will be able to find full-page previews of the professional gridiron action, including the latest fantasy football position rankings. Come Mondays, you will find full-page recaps of all the NFL games as well as updated stats leaders.
The expanded sports content is part of a continuing effort to increase the value of the Record-Chronicle‘s daily e-Edition — a digital replica of our print newspaper. Other content found exclusively in the e-Edition includes the TV Weekly section, dozens of interactive puzzles and games, and the 24-page National Weekly published every Sunday from The Washington Post.
To find out more about the Record-Chronicle’s e-Edition, including how can receive unlimited daily access for as little as 99 cents a week, go to dentonrc.com/allaccess.