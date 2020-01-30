Bryan Preston Gibbins, an officer with the Lewisville Police Department until last year, was booked into the Denton County Jail Wednesday on eight counts of sexual assault of a child.
According to CBS 11, Gibbins was arrested following an investigation into his conduct by Lewisville PD, the same investigation that led to his termination.
The Denton County Sheriff's Office arrested him at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and booked him into the county jail in Denton. As of Thursday afternoon, Gibbins was being held on a $4 million bond — $500,000 for each charge leveled against him.
Orlando Hinojosa, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said early Thursday afternoon the investigation into the sexual assault charges is in its early stages. The Denton Record-Chronicle submitted a records request to the sheriff's office for Gibbins' arrest affidavit.
