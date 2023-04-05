Former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland had to retire or be fired because he directed changes to a mayday report to make his department look better, according to public record documents that detail an outside investigation.

The investigation, done by Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C., found evidence that Piland directed staff to either remove information or change language in the mayday document to downplay inadequacies, which also caused distrust within the department, the public records, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, reveal.

