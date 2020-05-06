Two former Denton Municipal Electric employees are challenging a state law that caps damages in whistleblower lawsuits.
A Dallas County jury recently awarded Michael Grim and Jim Maynard nearly $4 million in damages in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city. Because their claim was made under the Texas Whisteblower Act, state law caps some of those damages.
According to state law, damage awards for mental suffering and future financial losses against a city Denton’s size is limited to $250,000. The cap is lower for smaller cities, maxing at $50,000 for cities that employ 100 people or less.
Attorneys filed paperwork April 11 with the Texas Attorney General’s Office challenging the constitutionality of the cap, which has been on the books since the mid-1990s. They claim the law violates Article III of the Texas Constitution. The attorney general’s office has 45 days to review the claim and respond.