Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber damaged two women’s vehicles while he was running in Frisco in 2018, police say, requiring several thousands of dollars of repairs.
Barber, 36, was arrested by Prosper police and booked into the Denton County Jail on Wednesday on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, one woman spoke to police two days after the July 23, 2018, incident.
She told an officer that she was pulling out of a parking lot near Main Street and Teel Parkway when she saw a “very muscular” man with long dreadlocks wearing red exercise clothing and running toward her on the sidewalk. Instead of running around her, he intentionally ran into the front left side of the Volvo SUV, gave her a dirty look and ran off, she said.
A dent above the left front wheel cost about $1,800 to repair, the affidavit says.
According to the document, the officer recognized the man as possibly being Barber, who he knew lived in that area and had seen running in the clothes the woman described.
A second woman also notified police about a similar incident that happened the same day.
She told a detective that she was about to turn onto Main Street from Kyser Way when a man ran into the front left side of her Nissan SUV with his forearms, then cursed at her before running away.
The detective noted in the affidavit that the dents, which cost about $2,100 to repair, “were remarkably similar to the dents” in the other incident.
The same night as the incident, officers made contact with Barber in connection with a disturbance.
During that encounter, the affidavit says, “Barber talked about white women pulling their cars into the crosswalk when leaving parking lots.” He did not mention running into the two women’s vehicles but did say he had a “busted shoulder.”
Barber was evicted from his apartment that night, the affidavit says.
The affidavit also notes a third incident in which a man matching Barber’s description jumped onto the hood of a woman’s vehicle and ran across it “as if nothing was in his way” as she was exiting a Dairy Queen parking lot on July 22, 2018 — the day before the other cases. The vehicle was undamaged and no charges were filed in connection with that incident.
Each count of criminal mischief carries a possible punishment of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010, then spent one season with the Chicago Bears before retiring.
He was released Wednesday evening after posting $2,010 bail, jail records show. He did not have a lawyer listed in court records.
In 2014, Barber was taken into custody by police in Mansfield, where he had a home, and then taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.