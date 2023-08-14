Alison Maguire seemed like an apt candidate to represent voters in a town known for two universities and a community college when she sought a seat on the Denton City Council in 2021.
Maguire was only 33 at the time, a music graduate student at the University of North Texas who decided to put her studies on hold so she could run for office. Shortly before the May 2021 election, she told the campus newspaper her platform focused on three major issues: affordable housing, community health in the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental responsibility.
“We have a huge affordable housing issue in Denton,” Maguire told the North Texas Daily. “A person making the median income in our city cannot afford a median-priced house. There’s a mismatch between wages and the costs of living, in particular the cost of housing. The way that our housing costs are rising is unsustainable.”
Maguire won the District 4 seat in the election and began spearheading ideas to save the city bus routes. She also led the charge to pass the city’s abortion rights resolution, reassuring supporters that city police wouldn’t help Republican state leaders criminalize reproductive health care.
Before her two-year term was over, Maguire was facing a recall election, led by a former council member who wasn’t in her district until after the December 2021 citywide redistricting. Two lawsuits were filed to stop the recall election: Maguire v. Rios, prior to the November 2022 recall election, and Maguire v. Hudspeth, which was filed after those results were tallied, reaffirming that she had indeed lost her recall election.
“Their current constituency to represent are the people who elected them and doesn’t change until their term is up,” said Richard Gladden, a Denton attorney representing Maguire. “The City Council can’t change the constituency [from redistricting] until their term expires, or they’re recalled or resign.”
Despite previous reports that Maguire’s lawsuits had been dismissed in late 2022 and earlier this year, the city of Denton announced Thursday in a news release that those lawsuits had recently come to an end.
“The City of Denton was granted final orders in its favor on both recall election lawsuits this past month,” according to the release. “Both cases have been dismissed.”
In a Sunday letter to city leaders, Gladden wondered if the city had been misled or was being overcharged by its outside counsel, David Overcash, since those cases were no longer pending.
He also questioned whether the advice to file a motion to dismiss was given at the June 6 council meeting when council members consulted with the city’s attorneys on the “legal status, expenses, strategy and options for resolution of litigation” involving Maguire’s lawsuits.
“In short, as previously stated herein, it is my opinion that if Mr. Overcash advised the Denton City Council that any claims of the City or Mayor Hudspeth remained ‘pending’ in these cases after they had been entirely dismissed months before, he would have knowingly provided false and deceptive legal advice to the Council,” Gladden said in his letter Sunday.
Overcash couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday.
In a Monday afternoon email, Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said city staff didn’t believe Gladden’s letter “to be an accurate representation of the facts of the cases.”
“Furthermore, the city is confident it received fair and competent representation from its outside counsel on this matter,” Adams wrote in the email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
It’s unclear how much this representation costs. Adams said the city hasn’t received the bill yet and didn’t have the information available.
“My reply to this response from the city is that the official records I provided in my letter speak for themselves and plainly demonstrate the first case was dismissed by the [Denton County] District Court in September 2022 and that the second case was dismissed by the District Court last April 6, 2023,” Gladden said Monday in a message to the Record-Chronicle.
Gladden offered a breakdown of what occurred after the dismissals of Maguire’s two lawsuits in his Sunday letter to city leaders.
For example, Gladden claimed that, in late October 2022, Overcash filed a motion to modify the final Sept. 27 judgment in Maguire v. Rios to recover attorney fees from Maguire.
“As shown by that document, Mr. Overcash was expressly informed by the Court, at this time, that his ‘revised’ proposed order would not be signed by the Court because a ‘different version of final order [had been] signed,’ as was previously noted by the District Clerk in the docket entry dated September 28, 2022,” Gladden wrote.
Gladden then pointed out that when they appealed the district court’s final order to the 2nd Court of Appeals, the city never filed an appeal concerning the court’s denial for an award of attorney fees.
Since the 2nd Court of Appeals subsequently ruled that Maguire’s appeal had become “moot” as the result of the election, “no other claims alleged by any party to the lawsuit, including the City’s claim for an award of attorney’s fees, remained ‘pending’ in the District Court,” Gladden said in his letter.
Regarding the Maguire v. Hudspeth lawsuit, Gladden pointed out that the district court had also dismissed it in April and recorded it in the district court’s official docket stating that the final order had closed the entire case.
“In this final judgment, which was prepared and submitted to the court by Mr. Overcash himself, the Court not only dismissed plaintiffs’ claims but also expressly denied the claims for an award of attorney’s fees sought by Mayor Hudspeth against Ms. Maguire,” Gladden wrote.
Gladden said there was no appeal by Mayor Gerard Hudspeth concerning the district court’s denial of his request for attorney fees in April.
“No claims by any party in the case, including any claims alleged by Mayor Hudspeth remained ‘pending,’” Gladden wrote.
But in late June, motions to dismiss had been filed by Overcash — despite both lawsuits receiving “final judgments months earlier in each case,” Gladden said.
In response, Adams sent the signed motions from June 28 and July 14.
Gladden claimed that the presiding judges who signed the orders did so “likely due to judicial inadvertence or indifference to the fact that both cases had already been ‘dismissed’ entirely.’”
