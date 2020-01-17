Barry Minoff, the former chief deputy constable in Precinct 4, entered into an agreement with the Hood County District Attorney’s Office to plead guilty in his misapplication of a fiduciary property case, court records show.
Minoff worked under Precinct 4 Constable Timothy Burch, who refused to fire Minoff after he was indicted on the charge in 2018. Denton County commissioners at the time defunded Minoff’s chief deputy constable position as Burch decried Minoff’s charges openly.
Minoff is accused of wagering about $300,000 on gambling games between January 2015 and September 2017. The money, authorities said, belonged to the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, of which Minoff was the treasurer and Burch was the president during the time period of the indictment.
Minoff is now expected to plead guilty in the first-degree felony case on Feb. 28 in the 355th District Court in Hood County. On Jan. 9, Minoff entered into an agreed order to plead guilty, Hood County records show.
A call and email to the Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair was not immediately returned Friday afternoon in the Denton Record-Chronicle's attempt at obtaining the agreement.