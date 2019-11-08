A man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jade Harris, whose stabbed body was found on the bank of a rural Denton County creek on Sunday.
Tanner L. Brock, 21, was arrested Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon. He is charged with murder.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Brock’s arrest on Thursday, the same day Harris’ mother said in an interview that her gut feeling was that Brock is her daughter’s killer. Sorena Herrington, Harris’ mother, said Brock, an ex-boyfriend of Harris’, brutally assaulted Harris about three years ago.
Chief Deputy Dewayne Dockery said the sheriff’s office arrested Brock in Alvord at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. By about 6 p.m., jailers were still working Brock through the booking process at the Denton County Jail. His mug shot and bail information were not available by Friday evening.
The sheriff’s office said people out fishing found Harris’ body at about noon Sunday near Denton Creek, where the creek meets FM2449 west of Ponder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said her death was a homicide and she died from stab wounds.
Before she was discovered, Harris’ family had been looking for her for days. Her husband, John Harris, found her car abandoned in Carrollton on Nov. 1. Herrington said the family had police do welfare checks on Jade. Days of searching came to an end Tuesday, when the authorities confirmed the body was Harris’.
Harris’ family is asking for help paying for her funeral. A fundraiser has been set up to accept donations at www.gofundme.com/f/jade-monique-harris. She was the mother of two children and had recently taken a turn for the worst in her life as she grappled with drug addiction, family members said.
Brock’s arrest Friday came at the end of what one family member described as a “fast-moving investigation” by the sheriff’s office.