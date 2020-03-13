The immigrant and homeless communities are groups the Denton Complete Count Committee say are harder to reach for conducting the census, but committee members are working hard to make sure those people are counted.
Residents will start receiving census forms in their mailboxes soon asking them how many people live in their homes. Denton Complete Count Committee members said getting an accurate count is vital in securing sufficient federal funding for the county.
“The message that we want to get across to all groups in our city is the fact that the census is safe, it is important and it’s easy,” said committee member Rudy Rodriguez. “[We want to] focus on the benefits for our community, for our health and medical institutions, our schools and our city in terms of helping support infrastructure because we are one of the fastest growing cities in the country.”
Among the harder-to-reach communities the committee has identified are those experiencing homelessness who don’t have permanent home addresses and the immigrant community, who may still have lingering fears of a citizenship status question.
The Trump administration’s efforts to include a citizenship question on the census fell through following a Supreme Court decision in June 2019. The Census Bureau won’t ask people about their citizenship status.
Rodriguez, who is also a member of the Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, is on the committee to help reach the Hispanic and immigrant community and reassure them that they won’t be asked about their citizenship status.
“We have direct contact with the churches, particularly the Hispanic churches … to reassure our Latino community, to our pastors, to our Catholic Church priests that it’s OK for you to complete the census, it is safe,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said many Hispanics still believe they will be asked about their citizenship status, which would disincentivize them from filling out the census.
The executive director for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund told Congress in January that the proposal of the citizenship question instilled lasting fear in the immigrant community.
The 2010 census undercounted the Hispanic population by 1.5%, according to the Census Bureau, and counted the Hispanic population to be about 50.5 million.
To get an accurate count on the homeless population in Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Homeless Coalition are making sure census workers are pointed in the right direction.
“We’ve shared maps and general locations where we know people living unsheltered are known to congregate,” Pritts said.
According to the 2020 census website, census workers and their local partners will count people in shelters on March 30, count people at soup kitchens and mobile food vans on March 31 and then count those in outdoor locations such as encampments on April 1.
A media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau didn’t respond to requests for comment by Friday afternoon.
“Federal dollars mean more services that we can bring to our community to assist and give additional resources to people experiencing homelessness,” Pritts said.
Shannon Joski, the county judge’s administration director, said the county has finished installing protection software for computers they’re allowing Denton County residents to use to fill out the census. To fill out the census online, people must bring the code that will be sent to their mailboxes, Joski said.
Computer kiosks are available at the Denton Administration Complex, Health Services Building at 535 S. Loop 288 and at the Mary and Jim Horn Government Center at 1505 E. McKinney St. in the city of Denton.