Backyard on Bell, a bar and events venue, closed Tuesday after three years in business.
A group of people moved kitchen and stage equipment into a moving truck Tuesday afternoon, and the venue announced the closure on social media late Tuesday afternoon, saying the closure was "effective immediately."
Started by brothers Scott and Cameron Bonfield in fall 2016, the spot at 410 N. Bell Ave. was supposed to be a food truck park and bar but morphed into more of an events venue as time went on.
Residents have complained to the city about noise from the venue, and staff met with the city manager's office in 2018 about working to keep the noise down.