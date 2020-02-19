Don't dump those household chemicals down the drain after spring cleaning — they can contaminate local drinking water.
Instead, many Denton area residents can take them to an upcoming household hazardous waste collection for free disposal. City of Denton residents can called 940-349-8700 to schedule a curbside pickup.
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District has announced several upcoming collections in April: April 4 in Cross Roads, April 18 in Lantana and April 25 in Oak Point.
Cross Roads and Oak Point residents should check their city's website for participation information. Lantana residents can check their water district page, lantanatx.org.
For more information on household hazardous waste, visit Upper Trinity's website at utrwd.com.