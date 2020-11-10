Drivers should expect delays on North Interstate 35W in the evenings and early mornings through Thursday as crews replace a guardrail, according to an alert from the city of Denton.
The right lane of Interstate 35W in the vicinity of the Bonnie Brae Street exit and the exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday morning as TxDOT crews replace a metal beam guardrail, according to the alert from the city of Denton.
The alert says motorists should expect delays and seek other routes while the lane and exit are closed. Signage is also set up to alert drivers of the temporary closures.