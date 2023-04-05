Denton City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday evening to move forward with nominating and appointing a special citizens bond advisory committee to oversee plans for the largest bond package in Denton’s history.
The $335 million bond package has several projects for the committee to consider, including creating new parks and recreation trails, funding for affordable housing and renovating City Hall West.
A new City Hall, funded through a public-private partnership, has also been proposed and estimated to cost between $70 million and $100 million, the latter if the city has to pay for the parking garage.
Tuesday night’s move by council comes at a time when two members are seeking reelection, one is facing a recall election and the District 4 council seat is vacant after voters recalled council member Alison Maguire from office in November.
It’s also the first election for District 3 and 4 voters to elect representatives since redistricting in December 2021 significantly changed their boundaries.
"It doesn't make it harder to wait," Davis said. "The only thing that changes is we're appointing them one date instead of the course of three dates, which didn’t make a lot of sense in the first place."
City staff proposed staggering the nominations and appointments to give them time to vet the nominees. Each council member will be nominating four individuals for a total of 28. The Bond Oversight Committee rounds it out on April 21 to an even 40 with an additional 12 nominations.
City council will meet April 8 and May 2 to make appointments.
Place 6 at-large Council member Brandon Chase McGee stressed that District 4 voters do still have representation with the two at large council members and the mayor.
“I think that we all have a good pulse on the city,” McGee said. “I don’t see any reason to delay and, friends in District 4, while there are four of us [who serve them], we all vote on all projects across the city and are and should be accountable to all districts.”
In spite of McGee's claims, Watts said he couldn’t support moving forward with the bond committee nomination and appointments until District 4 had representation like the other single member districts. He voted against the staff’s proposal.
Hudspeth disagreed with Watts and said that since, as Davis mentioned, the 2019 citizen bond committee was a success, they needed to follow a similar timeline with nominations and appointments of committee members.
“We can’t put this on our staff,” Hudspeth said. “Look at the hiring and the staffing issues … How can we, as bosses, ask our staff to spend additional time and do something that can’t be done?”
District 2 council member Vicki Byrd followed Hudspeth's lead and said that they can’t stop city business to wait another month for a new council member because District 4 decided to recall their representative in November.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck from District 2 initially sided with Davis and agreed that District 4 should have representation, as they did on the 2019 citizen bond committee. Beck said he also agreed that the new committee should be reduced from 40 members.
When it seemed the issue would fail, Beck proposed a compromise: Wait to appoint the four representatives from District 4 until after the early May election.
Beck’s amendment didn’t pass due to a split vote among council members.
Instead Beck voted with Byrd, Hudspeth and McGee to move forward with the staff’s original proposal.
A couple of residents from District 4 spoke during the public comment period and urged the council to wait until the district had representation. As Davis mentioned a few times, the bond committee isn’t scheduled to meet until late May.
Pati Hayworth, a 20-year veteran of local boards and commissions, also encouraged the council to deny the staff’s request to hire a consultant to manage the citizen bond committee, to reduce the size of the committee and allow them to pick their chair and co-chair as they did in 2019.
In 2019, only 19 people were appointed to serve on the citizen bond committee, and a consultant wasn’t hired, Hayworth said.
“It was truly a citizen’s voice when our report was made [in 2019],” Hayworth said. “Citizens’ voices are muted when a consultant is used.”
Julie Remski, a District 4 resident, reiterated what Hayworth had said about reducing the committee size and claimed that it would be like “herding cats” if they didn’t. Remski also couldn’t understand why the staff had coupled the new city hall with affordable housing in the proposal.
Assistant City Manager Cassey Ogden said that it was because affordable housing had to have an economic development component to receive funding. Ogden said that the thought was the committee could make a recommendation for whether they keep it and separate it, or remove the new city hall proposal from the package.
City Manager Sara Hensley said that the Texas Attorney General’s office would ultimately decide how the bond proposals appear on the November ballot if the committee votes to keep the new city hall proposal.
Remski then questioned the bond’s timing due to the city's increased budget and $120 million in certificates of obligations recently issued by the city.
“Do we need a $335 million bond at this time?” asked Remski.
Council members answered Remski’s question shortly thereafter when they voted to move forward with the staff’s plan for the citizen bond committee.
