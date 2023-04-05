city emblem stock
Denton City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday evening to move forward with nominating and appointing a special citizens bond advisory committee to oversee plans for the largest bond package in Denton’s history.

The $335 million bond package has several projects for the committee to consider, including creating new parks and recreation trails, funding for affordable housing and renovating City Hall West.

