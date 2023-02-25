If other animals earn adoration with looks and secure it with character, the lappet-faced vulture suffers in both. The shriveled, balding birds are, after all, best known for a vile, though vital, destruction.
Yet, the Dallas Zoo will remember fondly the one named Pin. Keepers eulogize a wild-caught beast turned contented captive. And visitors, those who looked close enough, mourn a calm and consistent presence that spanned decades. His death, discovered Jan. 21, landed with sickening mystery amid a series of brazen and bizarre crimes at the zoo that made international news. “Unprecedented and very disturbing,” they called it. A puncture wound.
In the Wilds of Africa exhibit — home to gorillas, flamingos and hippos — vultures don’t draw crowds. But if you were seeking a moment of deeper contemplation, Pin could provide it.
Sterling Markum noticed, and then returned to create his portrait. Pin was watchful, the artist said, standing still enough that she could capture every detail: his bony, unlovely head; neck wrinkles framed by feathers reminiscent of an upturned coat collar; the downy fluff that blankets his chest and the top of his head; the patch of pastel blue skin that frames the downward curve of a sharp, hooked beak.
“I’m naturally drawn to the animals that aren’t showstoppers,” Markum said. “Everyone paints the thing that’s beautifully exotic, but no one paints the thing that’s beautifully complex.”
Pin most likely hatched in a shallow nest atop a high tree in Africa, but the details of how he crossed the ocean and landed in Dallas are unclear. He was believed to be around 35 years old, and spent 33 of those years at the Dallas Zoo.
“I’m heartsick, yet grateful we found each other when we did,” Markum said. “He deserves to be seen.”
Bird of mystery
First the clouded leopard vanished, and the Code Blue drew drones, police and SWAT. After Nova was found, the zoo revealed it found a similar cut in the langur monkey enclosure, though they were all accounted for. A criminal investigation was launched, and the bigger picture came into focus: Someone was targeting the Dallas Zoo.
Then, Pin.
They found him lifeless during a morning headcount. When Dana Isaacs, the lead bird zoologist found out, she assumed natural causes. Difficult, yes, but part of the job.
Except, in captivity, lappet-faced vultures can reach up to 50. Pin was in excellent condition, she said. He should have lived many more years.
Her phone pinged with another text, and her stomach sank: Wait, there’s more to the story.
“‘Oh my God, what are we talking here?’” Isaacs recalled thinking. “‘How can this be happening?’”
After the necropsy, an ice storm, a double monkey-theft, a hot tip, a rescue and an arrest, the most confounding part of the whole saga remains the vulture. Pin’s death hasn’t been linked to the other crimes, but it hasn’t been resolved, either — he’s the sole outlier.
“Usually, if it’s from natural causes, you have science to guide you in grieving and in understanding,” Isaacs explained. “If it’s an accident, that’s something we can fix. What do you do with the thought of someone wanting to intentionally hurt an animal?”
‘A lot more than a bird’
At 15 pounds with a wingspan reaching nearly 9 feet, Pin was among the largest and most powerful of African vultures. He was strong enough to rip open an elephant, with stomach acid that could dissolve bone. His immune system was impervious to anthrax and the plague.
“They really are nature’s cleanup crew,” said Marcie Herry, an assistant zoological manager who worked with Pin for 26 years. “People don’t often realize that these birds eating dead animals helps keep disease out of both human and animal populations.”
Other vultures in the exhibit would harass the zookeepers, who would shoo them off with brooms. But not Pin.
“Pin would give you his trust and he would give you your space — it was remarkable,” she said. “And as we bring in younger, newer birds from other institutions from time to time, we were hoping to have him around to show them it’s possible to let their guards down.
“We lost a lot more than a bird with Pin,” she said. “We also lost an example.”
Pin had 11 children, a major contribution to a rapidly declining population at risk of becoming critically endangered. African vultures are poisoned and poached for traditional medicine. Their brains, when dried to a powder and smoked, are said to conjure visions of the future. There are likely only 6,500 lappet-faced vultures left on Earth.
“Just one loss is a loss for the entire community,” Isaacs said.
Lappet-faced vultures usually raise one egg at a time and hover over their chick for about the first month, Herry said, but Pin was an involved father. Once, during a severe thunderstorm, he was seen booking it across his exhibit to wrap a wing around a 2-month-old, doing his best to shield it from the hail.
“Typical Pin,” Herry said. “We considered him parent of the year.”
Pin is survived by his children, spread out at zoos across the nation, including the Albuquerque BioPark, Zoo Atlanta, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and the Cincinnati Zoo.
His first granddaughter, who hatched in early 2020, lives at the Maryland Zoo.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.