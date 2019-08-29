Denton’s Board of Ethics took several small bites at the elephant Thursday night and made its first official recommendations to change the city’s new ethics ordinance.
But the group saved the biggest chunks, including reforming the definition for a conflict of interest, for its September meetings.
Board member Karen McDaniel marked the moment after the first vote
“This is a big step,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve moved something forward.”
In its first batch of recommended changes, the Board of Ethics agreed that the individual subject to an ethics complaint no longer be referred to as “the accused,” but as “the respondent.”
In addition, the board recommended that the individual receive a copy of the complaint as soon as it is deemed administratively complete.
When the City Council first drafted the new ordinance last year, they tried to shield an initial complaint from public view in an effort to protect individual reputations. The ordinance even provided penalties for officials or employees who might leak the documents. But the ordinance could not make such a requirement of a complainant if they were a citizen.
Unintended consequences fell with the first test of that shield. Copies of the first complaints filed under the new ordinance were leaked to the Denton Record-Chronicle last year. The individuals were not able to view the complaints against them until after the first public meeting, making them among the last people to see what accusation they faced.
The board found the complaints to be baseless.
The board also recommended additional situations when an outside attorney should be hired to advise its proceedings, since some parts of the ethics rules conflict with the city attorney’s official role in advising and protecting the city.
And the board adopted whistleblower protections for complainants. Such protections are available to city employees under state law, but not to citizens who brought complaints.
Every complaint Denton’s ethics board has considered so far has come from citizens, not employees.
“We want to be able to protect citizens from retaliation,” said Deborah Cosimo, who is a board alternate.
The new section would protect a citizen who brought a complaint whether or not the public official was found in violation.
The board also spent about 90 minutes covering problems with the current definition of a conflict of interest, but was not able to settle on any specific reforms.
Cosimo brought several pages of suggested changes to jump-start the discussion. Most board members agreed they ultimately wanted to keep the language simple and limit the degree of subjectivity there might be in applying or interpreting the rules. Those values would boost public confidence that its government was ethical and trust-worthy, they said.
They discussed several recent real-world examples from their own deliberations and from situations the city has faced.
“The whole reason we’re here is because of some decisions that were horrendous,” Rob Raynor, another board alternate said.
“There is ease in blanket situations,” he added, summing up a debate over whether, for example, an employer/employee relationship was one such simple description of a conflict.
But, he agreed with the other members that they would all benefit in thinking and reading more about the issue before settling on recommended changes.
“Why not let us marinate on this?” he said.
Another item is off the menu, however. Earlier this summer, the board proposed a new prohibition for ethics board members themselves: they would have to resign their post in order to run for local office.
In an interview after Thursday’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Lara Tomlin said that she didn’t believe the City Council would support such a revision if the ethics board proposed it.
Denton City Council member Jesse Davis ran for his seat last year as he served as the ethics board chairman.
The Board of Ethics will resume its discussion of reforms for the ordinance at its Sept. 11 meeting. It was not clear when the City Council would consider the changes recommended Thursday, but City Attorney Aaron Leal has already drafted revised language to reflect the reforms.