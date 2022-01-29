AUSTIN — A projection from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued Friday showed that electricity demand could near record levels next week during a cold snap beginning Wednesday.
ERCOT projects that early Friday morning, demand on Texas’ power grid will near what the grid experienced during last year’s deadly winter freeze.
The National Weather Service has forecast a strong cold front arriving on Wednesday that will send overnight lows in North Texas plunging to sub-freezing temperatures, according to its forecast for next week. Forecasters are seeing low chances of winter precipitation during the chill.
ERCOT has not issued any warnings or conservation calls. However, the grid operator did send out notification to many stakeholders Friday morning indicating that they have begun contacting state agencies and other authorities and are implementing an “aggressive grid management plan,” according to an email obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
An ERCOT projection issued Friday afternoon showed demand hitting nearly 73 gigawatts on Feb. 4. Peak demand during last year’s winter storm was 77 gigawatts.
The reliability of Texas’ power grid has been a political issue for Gov. Greg Abbott with opponents on the right and the left attacking him over the system’s near total collapse last year. Abbott has guaranteed the lights will stay on this winter, a pledge that has been echoed by the chairman he appointed last year to the grid’s regulatory body, the Public Utility Commission.
Austin-based energy consultant Doug Lewin said that people should be concerned, but that because this weather event as of now shows little likelihood for intense amounts of precipitation, it will not create a repeat of the February freeze.
“I only get worried if 75% to 100% of the state is going to be below 32 (degrees) for a sustained period of time and there’s precipitation,” Lewin said.
Messages to ERCOT were not immediately returned.
Pat Wood, a Houston-based energy expert and former chairman of the Public Utility Commission, said weatherization efforts at power plants and some action by power providers to place alternative fuel sources at their plants have also firmed up the grid.
Wood said the forecast is concerning and will likely trigger some anxiety, but that people should not panic.
“I would say an awareness alarm is probably a good way to frame it because the weather can change in a heartbeat, but you know, it can get worse just as fast as it can get better,” he said.
Last week, ERCOT issued a final weatherization report for winter operations indicating that 321 out of 324 electric generation units — 99% — had winterized under new standards the Public Utility Commission set last year in response to the winter storm.