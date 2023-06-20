DME substation Bonnie Brae (copy)

A sign on the barbed-wire fence of the Denton Municipal Electric substation on Bonnie Brae warns of high voltage. 

 DRC file photo

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand today from 4 to 8 p.m.

Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, typically late afternoon into the evening hours.

JUAN BETANCOURT

