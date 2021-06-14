A month after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned about the faint possibility of rolling outages during the summer because of high demand, it now is asking residents to take concrete steps to conserve energy.
Tony Puente, Denton’s executive manager of utilities, said ERCOT is pushing conservation efforts because of outages at two power plants in Texas — at Colorado Bend southwest of Houston and Comanche Peak southwest of Fort Worth.
“Those two major facilities are experiencing outages,” Puente said. “Comanche Peak last week had a fire. One of the transformers is down and causing them to have a forced outage. The second, Colorado Bend, is also down. ERCOT is saying if any generation comes offline, we could be in a situation where there could be outages.”
Puente said residents shouldn’t expect outages — yet.
“None are planned,” he said. “That is, unless something happens no one can predict.”
In a news release on Monday, ERCOT asked for conversation through Friday. The operator of Texas’ power grid is asking people to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off lights or pool pumps and avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washing machines and dryers, among other suggested steps.
“What I would ask our customers to do is conserve,” Puente said. “Self-fulfilling prophecy is if you don’t conserve and people put more and more demand on the ERCOT grid and capacity is not there, we will end up having to do rolling outages again. The lesson from Winter Storm Uri is that if we don’t want to be in that situation, let’s conserve as much as we can.”
When February’s winter storm moved across the U.S., Texas’ electric grid nearly collapsed because of frozen power plants and record demand for electricity. To prevent that from happening, ERCOT mandated rotating power outages among its transmission companies, including in Denton, where residents went without electricity anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour intermittently from Feb. 15-17 under ERCOT’s Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.
According to an earlier news release, ERCOT expected enough generation to be available during peak summer demand, allowing the agency to avoid a repeat of conditions that prompted rotating outages in February that led to deaths across the state, lawsuits against the agency (including by the city of Denton), resignations of ERCOT board members and hearings in the Texas Legislature.
That ERCOT news release, issued May 6, shows that the grid peak-demand record is 74,820 megawatts on Aug. 12, 2019. One megawatt typically powers about 200 homes “on a hot summer day.”
The Denton Energy Center, one of the largest natural gas-fired power plants in the country, buys power from and sells it to ERCOT, helping to keep rates low for residential Denton Municipal Electric customers, officials have said.
According to Monday’s news release, ERCOT said that with the two plants down, about 11,000 megawatts of generation was offline, enough to power 2.2 million homes on a hot summer day.