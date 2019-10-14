The Environmental Protection Agency will take public testimony on the Trump administration's proposed rollback of methane rules for the oil and gas industry.
The controversial rollback provision reopens the question whether the federal agency can regulate methane. It also removes a new requirement that operators install technology to detect and fix methane leaks from their production equipment, whether it is at the well site or downstream in pipelines and other facilities.
The agency is required to get public feedback on the changes. A public hearing has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Earle Cabell Federal Building, 1100 Commerce St., in downtown Dallas.
An online registration form allows individuals to register for a time slot. Individuals can also provide feedback on the rule by email or mail.
Additional information is available on agency's website, epa.gov.