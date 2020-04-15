The Environmental Protection Agency recently agreed to fund nearly $2.5 million in a North Central Texas Council of Governments program to reduce diesel emissions in 12 North Texas counties, including Denton County.
The regional council will pay rebates to eligible organizations that replace diesel vehicles and buses with cleaner highway vehicles. Certain non-road vehicles and equipment to control idling are also eligible for rebates.
Breathing diesel exhaust is linked to health conditions such as asthma and can worsen existing heart and lung disease, especially in the very young and very old.