Sprinklers at North Lakes Park
Sprinklers water the soccer fields at North Lakes Park during the summer. For wintertime, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District's top suggestion for winter is to turn off yard sprinklers because the grass is dormant.

 DRC file photo

With winter approaching, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking Denton County residents to watch their water usage — specifically when it comes to watering lawns — to help keep the lakes filled for next summer.

UTRWD provides water to over 400,000 people across Denton and Collin counties. In conjunction with cities, the district has been promoting water awareness for the upcoming winter months. A Corinth news release from November, for example, stated ongoing drought conditions are putting the district's main lakes at risk.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

