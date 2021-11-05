Will Denton's Greenbelt remain open? The answer lies in its past, future.

Denton’s easy access to the Greenbelt off U.S. Highway 380 is back after years of closure, and a local partnership is working on a long-term solution to keep it that way more often.
Extended floods have killed trees and kept locals out of what is meant to be a natural treasure for Denton County. Despite the partnership, there was no solution in sight Friday.
The Greenbelt took decades to plan and build, but its most convenient Denton access point spent most of the past decade closed to the public.
Its roughly 11 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, along with kayaking access, are part of Ray Roberts Lake State Park.
How did we get here?
The Greenbelt was originally built with an understanding that paths would occasionally be underwater, according to Denton Record-Chronicle reporting from 1998.
Despite that, it wasn’t until the area was nearly complete that people began to realize the full extent of the issue.
The Record-Chronicle, speaking to the project manager for the company hired by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to build the Greenbelt at the time, reported annual maintenance and operation could cost “several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Denton and Dallas were considering altering their lease agreement with TPWD at that point after becoming displeased with the agreements’ terms. Twenty-three years later, the state parks department still handles daily operations and takes in revenue generated from admission fees.
The Army Corps of Engineers drew up the first Greenbelt plans in 1972 at the request of Dallas and Denton, but it was another 10 years before the issue of flooding began to regularly surface at Denton City Council meetings.
The final public hearing on the Greenbelt proposal wasn’t until 1992. The City Council approved a $1.6 million cost to help with construction two years later.
Stops and starts among various levels of government dragged out progress for years, and public access was repeatedly pushed back from the original projected November 1997 opening.
Federal budget changes, contractor issues and municipal displeasure with lease agreements continued at pace.
Access finally opened on June 5, 1999, but impatient nature lovers had been using the trail for several weeks at that point, according to Record-Chronicle reporting at the time.
Its opening was the delivery of a promise that some recreational land would be created to compensate for land inundated when Lewisville Lake’s water level was raised decades ago, and some advocates see lack of access to the land as a poor execution of that promise, at the least.
Sixteen years passed before 2015 brought the most rain in recorded history.
In 2015, coming off a prolonged drought, North Texas found itself with the heaviest annual rainfall recorded for more than a century. The National Weather Service, which tracks Denton rainfall back to 1913, recorded 65.07 inches of rain in Denton during 2015 — more than ever recorded here by the NWS.
“We had a lot of trees that went from drought to inundated for a long period of time,” said Katherine Barnett, sustainability manager with the city of Denton. “And I’m thinking that’s what helped create all that deadfall that we saw coming into the river and into Clear Creek.”
Floods that preceded the flood
The Greenbelt in its present state wouldn’t exist without more than a century’s worth of work and large sections of Denton County flooded to create two lakes along the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
Lewisville Lake itself covers swaths of land inundated in order to provide more water to the growing Dallas-Fort Worth area. It joined nearby Lake Dallas — the lake, not the city — in 1955.
The elder lake, which was a major source of water for Dallas residents, was built in the 1920s.
The dam separating the two bodies was breached to combine them, and the name “Lewisville Lake” was later adopted.
Ray Roberts Lake, in comparison, is much younger. Construction on the dam that birthed it didn’t begin until 1982, and “deliberate impoundment of water” began five years later, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the Greenbelt; the city of Denton, which leases the Greenbelt to Texas Parks and Wildlife; Texas Parks and Wildlife, which handles day-to-day operations at the Greenbelt; and the Greenbelt Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for the land, were still in the early stages of a long-term solution Friday morning.
Barnett has worked for the city for nearly 28 years and has worked with the Greenbelt since it opened more than 22 years ago.
She said Denton intends to ask the Army engineers to complete a more in-depth study into the causes of the flooding around the Denton section of the Greenbelt.
Robbie Merritt, parks superintendent at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, said logjams, silt and increased rainfall over the past few years have surely contributed to reduced access to the Greenbelt.
“We have seen some significant changes, it seems, in the amount of rainfall that we’ve been seeing and flash flooding events … the in the last 10 years,” he said.
He said more trees along a waterway also naturally increase the chances of those trees ending up in the water and creating a logjam.
“In this case, I think we have a larger problem in the Greenbelt river system, which is that Lake Lewisville is silting in,” he said.
Richard Rogers, board chairman of the Greenbelt Alliance, sees the buildup of silt added to existing logjams as a primary contributor to the difficult problem the waterway finds itself in.
“It is in the floodplain, and it does flood regularly, but floodplains by definition flood, and then they drain,” he said. “What’s happened is this logjam has created just a large dam, and it’s filled in with sediment.”
His family has owned land along the Greenbelt since 1958. He and his wife took over the land from his uncle 23 years ago.
He remembers a time when the area was heavily treed and not flooded as frequently before the logjams grew in intensity roughly six years ago.
He has since flown above the area and seen what extended flooding has done to the area. He describes seeing hundreds, if not thousands, of dead trees that he attributes to the floods.
“I think there has continually been a question about who is responsible for keeping the trails open and holding to the commitment that was made to the public that the recreational area be accessible,” Rogers said.
He said governments purchased land from private owners to build out the area, but no dedicated pot of money was created to pay for maintenance.
Merritt, who oversees day-to-day operations of the Greenbelt, said more funding wouldn’t solve the problem.
Even with unlimited money, he said taking a team of bulldozers down to a remote part of the river wouldn’t be his preferred course of action. That’s why the partnership with the Greenbelt Alliance, the Corps of Engineers and the city of Denton is important to develop a long-term solution.
Denton, as a lessee, is somewhat responsible for the big picture and longevity of the Greenbelt, and Barnett said the city has a seat at the table regarding a long-term solution to the problem the land presents.
What’s the problem?
But what is the problem, exactly? To some extent, the section of the Greenbelt prone to flooding is meant to do exactly that: It’s in the floodplain.
Elyse Zavar, a professor who specializes in emergency management at the University of North Texas, said that essentially means that section of the Greenbelt is a place where water is naturally stored.
She said there’s a tendency in Denton County to build public trails and recreational areas in floodplains.
“That means open space is in the floodplain and not someone’s home,” she said, but it also means “that amenity isn’t available when water is sitting there.”
She said there are several reasons the Greenbelt is perhaps additionally prone to flooding. To start with, it’s located between two dams, and sections of it run along a spillway.
Denton and Denton County also regularly rank high on lists of the fastest-growing areas in the county. While it might not be intuitive, development of natural spaces can increase flooding in other locations in ways that can be complicated to predict.
“We do know as we lose the ability to absorb ground water … that’s going to have impacts downstream and in other locations,” Zavar said.
Development doesn’t even need to be adjacent to the Greenbelt for that to take place. Conversion of soil to concrete, slabs, asphalt and other building materials elsewhere in the area can create changes elsewhere.
Outcomes might be more varied and extreme, but little of what is happening in the Greenbelt isn’t naturally occurring. Floodplains flood and logjams can occur without human intervention.
One particularly large jam known as the “Great Raft” spread for hundreds of miles and birthed numerous lakes, Caddo Lake in East Texas being among them.
Barnett, Denton’s sustainability manager, said Friday she couldn’t speak to whether the Greenbelt’s logjam is harming anything other than human enjoyment.
None of the people interviewed for this article could speak to how common logjams of the variety seen in Denton County are in the country, though it’s clear they are far from unheard of.
Barnett said discussions about the balance between allowing a habitat to behave naturally and maintaining it for human enjoyment are constant. She said such discussions relating to the Greenbelt are at “a very low level” with the Army engineers.
“Well, that’s habitat, that’s a naturally occurring process, it’s also a recreation resource,” she said people say in such talks.
“There’s always a balance there,” she said.
While the natural cycle is somewhat to blame for the Greenbelt’s troubles, Zavar was clear the natural cycle itself is changing.
Rain is coming in larger amounts over fewer instances year after year. That means we could get the same average rainfall each year but have large amounts over short periods of time, short enough that natural and manmade infrastructures have trouble handling them.
That then could be followed by long stretches without as much precipitation.
Zavar said it would be naive to look at this situation without acknowledging the influence of climate change.
“The reality is we’re seeing changes in precipitation — we’re seeing changes in what we’d expect,” she said. “What we know about the warming atmosphere is it kind of supercharges the hydrologic cycle.”