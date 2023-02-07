Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.
Sustainable Denton, the city's group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for their input on how Denton shapes its first action and adaptation plan in focus groups, surveys and town hall meetings.
Adam Briggle from Denton’s Sustainability Framework Advisory Committee called the climate action plan the “most ambitious thing that the city is doing” at the first city-hosted town hall in January.
Denton set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which means the city will only emit as much greenhouse gas as it can absorb. James Douglas, conservation program coordinator for Sustainable Denton, called the goal a science-based approach by looking at Denton’s emissions and not just an ambiguous one.
“It’s a very Denton-specific target,” Douglas said. “[We find out]
First, he said, we find out "what are our current emissions." Then, we "start setting the threshold and do our best to address climate change.”
In late January, Sustainable Denton and Sustainability Solutions Group, also known as SSG, hosted the first town hall to take stock of Denton’s greenhouse gas emissions and identify key opportunities to reduce them.
SSG said figuring out where Denton stands, and educating residents, will make the city part of the solution to reduce climate inaction and help save $2.5 trillion annually.
Yet, SSG found that to become part of the climate solution would require Denton to shift to a low-carbon path and implement climate action steps, such as green building standards for new construction, more renewable energy and battery storage and leveraging Denton’s location and existing economy to become a low-carbon transportation hub.
Katherine Barnett, Denton's sustainability manager, said the city's effort to engage the community in creating the climate action plan is to have residents be part of the change.
"Denton community involvement is important to ensure the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan addresses local concerns, provides meaningful data and communicates in understandable language," Barnett told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
"Denton wants to establish and implement local priorities that attain maximum results. Climate action is not simply about reducing emissions, but also about taking steps to reduce consumption, thus reducing individuals' out-of-pocket expenses. Local input sets the Denton CAAP for long-term success."
At the city's first climate action town hall, SSG took stock of Denton’s greenhouse gases and measured emissions generated by key activities within Denton’s territorial boundary, as well as the city's projected outcome in 2050 if nothing is done and Denton continues with “business as usual.”
With some of Denton's early climate action efforts, SSG found that Denton had dropped its emission inventory since 2006, when 115,022 residents were releasing more than 1.9 million of carbon dioxide equivalent, compared to 2019, when 136,195 residents were only releasing about 1.3 million carbon dioxide equivalent.
This decrease is partly attributed to Denton's ongoing record of city-generated emissions since 2011 and the city's effort to reduce emissions from its fleet of vehicles, Barnett said.
Transportation is the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the city, contributing more than half of 2019's emission of carbon dioxide equivalent.
The planning philosophy for Denton’s first climate action plan is centered on certain words, including “avoid,” “reduce,” “replace,” “remove” and “offset.”
With these guiding the strategy, Sustainable Denton presented several low-carbon action ideas for the community to consider:
20-minute neighborhoods
- Increase opportunities for residents to meet their daily needs within a 20-minute round-trip walk.
- Additional benefits to 20-minute neighborhoods: improved physical and mental health, opportunity to support local businesses and reduced air pollution.
- Other features of a 20-minute neighborhood include safe cycling networks, local public transportation, walkability and affordable housing options.
Low-carbon and healthy streets
- Implement low- or no-emissions zones, such as on university campuses, in downtown Denton and in planned communities.
Low-carbon transportation
- Leverage Denton’s location and existing economy to become a low-carbon transportation hub, which could include opportunities to manufacture electric vehicles and e-bicycles.
- Develop low-carbon shipping and distribution strategies.
- Create a "bikes for business" program that makes in-town deliveries between local businesses and residents.
Renewable energy
- Add significantly more renewable energy and battery storage in Denton, which would increase the city's resilience to blackouts and extreme weather.
- A projected large increase in energy consumption creates opportunities for local economic development around renewable energy.
Low-carbon buildings
- Implement green building standards for new construction.
- Expand low-income weatherization programs.
- Increase incentives for residents to install heat pumps and energy-efficient appliances.
- Develop energy benchmarking programs for large commercial and multifamily buildings.
Reduce waste and wastewater emissions
- Develop and implement educational campaigns to reduce food waste.
- Consider residential and commercial compost collection.
- Expand the city landfill's gas to electricity production program.
The next town hall meeting to discuss Denton's climate action and adaption plan is scheduled for the end of March.
Sustainable Denton will also be releasing the climate action survey later this month and offering information in “meetings-in-a-box,” which will allow neighborhood groups and community members to hold their own meetings to come up with ideas to possibly include in the climate action plan.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.