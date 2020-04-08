State environmental officials approved fines against the city of Denton and a Carrollton construction company Wednesday.
Both Midkiff Holdings and the city’s sewer department took corrective steps in separate incidents that date from 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality took final action with those incidents during its regular meeting in Austin, which finalized orders with 24 other regulated entities and levied more than $900,000 in fines on Wednesday morning.
The city’s agreed order with the state stemmed from a sewer line break near the Pecan Creek Reclamation Plant in October 2018. State officials noted the tally in its report: a 2.6 million-gallon sewage spill that killed 37 fish.
State officials noted that the city repaired the line and cleaned up the area around the spill. The order also assessed a $13,500 fine, which the city paid to the state general fund.
Denton didn’t have a project ready to go in order to offset the fine — an option to avoid moving taxpayer money from one government entity to another. The city opted for a much lower fine instead, said city spokesman Ryan Adams.
In March 2019, a broken water main following a construction incident spilled more than 50,000 gallons of chlorinated water near the intersection of Long and Stuart roads, killing fish in nearby ponds.
Midkiff Holdings president Glenn Midkiff said the company sent a hazmat cleaning crew to minimize the impact, adding that they were “grateful that it [chlorinated water] was a green product that biodegrades on its own and didn’t cause significant environmental damage.”
State officials noted that the company made repairs and paid a $5,625 fine to the state general fund.