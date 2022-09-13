The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors has partnered with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light to announce the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op.
The co-op offers a way for residents to take control of their utility bills amid record temperatures and rising electricity costs across the state, organizers stated in an announcement.
The co-op is free to join and is open to homeowners, nonprofits and business owners in Plano.
Members of the group will learn about solar energy and how to purchase individual solar power systems at a competitive price and top quality.
SUN will facilitate a vendor-neutral competitive bidding process to allow co-op members to select a solar company to complete the installations.
Anyone joining the co-op is not obligated to purchase a solar energy system. Members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
“More and more Texans are looking to solar and battery storage for self-sufficiency, which has the added benefit of making our grid more resilient,” Hanna Mitchell, Texas program director for Solar United Neighbors, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re building a movement to create a more sustainable electricity system that directly benefits households and small businesses in the Plano community, while reducing strain on the grid.”
SUN has hosted 13 other solar co-ops in Texas since 2018, including a 2021 Plano Co-op that attracted more than 150 households.
Several free public information sessions are forthcoming. Information on how to sign up is available online.