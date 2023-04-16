Staff Writer
It’s time to plan ahead and show Mother Nature some love during Earth Day events happening around the Denton area this week.
Every April 22, people around the world gather to support protecting the environment. Earth Day lands on a Saturday this year, with most Denton events happening that same day.
Thursday
Sustainable Agriculture: Ladybug Love
Where: Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
When: Thursday, 2-3 p.m.
Celebrate the garden’s tiny pest-eating powerhouse during this Earth Day event. A ladybug can eat 5,000 aphids a year, but agricultural practices have helped lead to a rapid decline in ladybug populations. The event will focus on steps to protect this vital component of the ecosystem.
Saturday
Home Chemical Collection
Where: 1527 S. Mayhill Road, Building 300
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day by dropping off household hazardous waste at Denton’s ReUse Store & Home Chemical Collection center, which accepts household hazardous waste, including:
- Motor oil
- Cooking oil
- Batteries
- Paint
- Lightbulbs
- Fertilizers and herbicides
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Appliances and electronics
Only Denton residents are allowed to drop off items, and they are asked to bring a driver’s license or current utility bill as proof of residency.
The Home Chemical Collection site, which is located at the Denton landfill, is regularly open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Denton utility customers can also schedule for chemicals to be picked up curbside by filling out a form online or by calling 940-349-8700.
Recycle with the Pilot Knob Rotary Club
Where: North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday, 3-8 p.m., during Little D Brewfest
The Pilot Knob Rotary Club, a service-oriented group focusing on humanitarian needs, is collecting old phones, laptops and other rechargeable electronic devices containing lithium-ion batteries.
The organization is collaborating with the Denton Noon Rotary Club to have a central drop-off station during the Little D Brewfest on Saturday at the North Texas Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds drop-off site is for larger lithium-ion battery devices, while other collection points will be available around Denton County for smaller devices and individual lithium-ion batteries (but not alkaline batteries), during 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the same day. Sites in Denton include 3661 N. Interstate 35 and 100 S. Loop 288. The club’s list of other locations is available online.
Take a hike with nature
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
When: Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Go outside and enjoy nature during this guided 3-mile hike around the Prairie Trail. Organizers advise bringing lots of water, bug spray and sunscreen. Snacks will be provided.
Next week
Can’t make it to this week’s Earth Day events? There are a few events scheduled after Earth Day weekend. Of course, you can celebrate Earth Day anytime and any day.
Denton Redbud Festival
Where: Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Denton’s official Earth Day event will feature the Reuse Runway show, free trees available to the public, workshops, live bands, plant sales, face painting, artisan vendors, a tree-themed story time for kids and more.
Keep Denton Beautiful will also have a ceremonial tree planting in honor of Arbor Day.
UNT EarthFest
Where: UNT Library Mall, 1155 Union Circle
When: Wednesday, April 26, 4-6 p.m.
The University of North Texas’ festival helps educate the campus and spread environmental responsibility. The event will feature a vegan menu provided by UNT Dining Services and show where its vegetables come from. Free with UNT ID. There will also be live entertainment, local vendors and student organizations, food and educational activities.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.