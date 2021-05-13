Beginning late Saturday night, storms are a likely possibility throughout all of next week, as a wet and stormy spring continues for Denton and the rest of the North Texas area.
A Thursday afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth projects Saturday night to see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., which increases to 70% by early Sunday morning. From then on, storm chances remain high throughout the week: 60% Monday, 70% Tuesday, 80% Wednesday and 70% Thursday.
NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said the week’s likely storms will be made up of several different systems, part of a larger weather pattern that won’t move out until the weekend beginning May 21.
“For the second half of next week, we’re looking at continued rain chances,” Hernandez said. “It’s not going to be until that system completely makes it out of our region next weekend that the rain chances decrease.”
Dallas-Fort Worth has seen plenty of severe weather in recent weeks. Hernandez said that while it’s difficult to predict severity so many days in advance, many of next week’s storms certainly have the potential for typical storm hazards.
“The ingredients for severe weather look like they’ll have a chance to make their way into the area,” Hernandez said. “It’s definitely springtime in Texas, and we definitely need to be prepared for that kind of weather since it’s usually what we get here.”
Hernandez said it’s been a wetter spring than average so far. The month of April saw more rain than in a typical year, and while May has measured out at about average so far, next week’s storms could have it on pace to be above average as well.
“Drought conditions are gradually dissipating,” Hernandez said. “That’s always good to see before summer gets here and rain doesn’t fall as frequently.”
As of Thursday afternoon, NWS had not issued a hazardous weather outlook for any upcoming storms. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and any weather alerts can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.