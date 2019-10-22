Two council members were absent Tuesday, delaying two executive employee reviews and the contract approvals for two others, while threatening the approval of another outside service contract altogether.
Both council members John Ryan and Jesse Davis were absent during Tuesday afternoon’s work session and special call meeting. Mayor Chris Watts noted that Davis, a prosecutor with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, was in court. He made no public announcement about Ryan’s absence.
At one point, Watts took the unusual step of making his own motion — an effort to postpone a vote on a contract with a temporary labor company, when it appeared that the contract might not have enough votes among the council members in the room.
State purchasing laws require a council majority — in Denton’s case, that’s four votes — to approve a winning bid and award a contract. Council member Deb Armintor said she opposed the contract to All-N-One Services because the company was paying its employees about $9 per hour.
This year, the City Council agreed to a minimum wage of $15 per hour for the city’s regular, full-time employees. The council stopped short of raising the minimum wage for part-time, seasonal employees.
Watts made the stopgap motion after council members Keely Briggs and Paul Meltzer showed an interest in revisiting the city’s policy for employee pay under certain kinds of city contracts.
The council voted 3-2 to postpone a vote on the All-N-One contract to November, with Armintor and Meltzer opposing the delay.
In addition, Watts gave City Auditor Umesh Dalal and Municipal Judge Holly Fox the option to delay their closed-door employment reviews with the City Council because of Ryan’s and Davis’ absences, which both accepted.
Four executive employees answer directly to the City Council — the municipal judge, the city auditor, the city manager and the city attorney.
The council already completed its reviews for City Manager Todd Hileman and City Attorney Aaron Leal. Both their contracts were on the consent agenda for approval. After council member Keely Briggs pulled the contracts for individual votes, Watts asked that the votes be rescheduled for November. Briggs agreed and moved for postponement.
Hileman’s contract includes a 4% raise and a one-year extension, taking his employment term to Oct. 23, 2023. The raise increases Hileman’s base pay to about $278,500 annually.
Leal’s contract also includes a one-year extension, taking his employment term to Oct. 11, 2021. He received an equity adjustment in his base pay, taking him from about $188,000 to $210,000 annually.
Tiffany Thomson, director of human resources, said any changes in pay approved on Nov. 5, the date of the next council meeting, would be retroactive to Oct. 5.