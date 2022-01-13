People who have a job have the upper hand in trying to get out of an emergency shelter and into more steady housing after they’ve fled from domestic violence, according to Denton County Friends of the Family.
With two local shelters to provide roofs and safety to 49 people at a time, Denton County Friends of the Family’s housing services quickly fill up as soon as a spot opens up. Milidtza Guerrero, the director of residential and crisis services, said the agency tries to provide shelter first and foremost to people who are in present danger of losing their lives, although they’re not the only people experiencing domestic violence to check into its emergency shelter.
“When they’re calling in for shelter, we’re feeling out how best we can (fulfill) needs they may have,” Guerrero said. “Sometimes it’s hotel assistance, a shelter closer to where they’re actually located if they’re calling from another city, and sometimes it’s our shelter.”
Even with the pandemic and trying to limit room capacity, Guerrero said Friends of the Family still is maintaining shelter for 42 people.
“Eighteen are kids today, as of right now [on Tuesday],” she said. “The shelter does maintain a steady at-capacity rate. It’s usually within the first 24 hours of somebody vacating the shelter that we are filling [that spot].”
For someone who comes into the emergency shelter, the goal is to get them the counseling and advocacy they need and then find them a new home. The counseling would be to start to heal from the trauma of domestic violence, and advocacy can range from legal help in getting protective orders or divorces to retrieving identifying information such as Social Security cards and birth certificates that were left behind.
“If somebody comes in completely unemployed or with no history of employment, to be able to get a job easily or quickly, that [person’s] stay might be a lot longer than someone who already has employment,” Guerrero said.
Someone who already has a job and stays at their emergency shelter can be in and out in about a month, she said, but there are cases where someone won’t fit the mold. Having children also doesn’t really have an impact on someone’s stay.
“It really is whether or not they come in unemployed or other barriers,” she said.
The initial contact with Friends of the Family can be when a person facing domestic violence calls the organization’s crisis line or through police contact.
Richard Godoy, the victims assistance coordinator for the Denton Police Department, said police have a packet they follow when they’re out during a call and learn there may be an issue of domestic violence going on to determine the lethality of a situation.
“Once they arrive, they’ll separate them and find out what happened,” Godoy said. “Did he have his arms around you, strangle you, hit you with a closed fist or open fist? Ask them if they feel safe. If they don’t feel safe, talk about shelter. Usually what’s happening is if it does take that route [of feeling unsafe], we’ll call the shelter.”
He said the shelter then assesses the victim’s situation to see if that person can be admitted. While separating people, officers also can help victims identify other friends or family they can go to. Denton County Friends of the Family is the Denton County organization they work with the most. Other organizations are Abigail’s Arms in Gainesville and Hope’s Door New Beginning Center in Plano.
Even if someone enters and leaves the Denton County Friends of the Family emergency shelter, Guerrero said that person can still come back for services.
“The client ultimately would determine when they no longer need services from us,” she said. “Having said all that, at any point, any given day or time, exiting from one of our programs is a success, but they can still come back and get those services again if they needed to.”