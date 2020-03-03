The four-way race for the GOP nomination to replace District Judge Jonathan Bailey in Denton County's 431st District Court could be headed to a run-off, according to early returns posted at 7 p.m.
Jim Johnson and Derbha Jones pulled ahead of judicial hopefuls Cannon Cain and George Mitcham. Johnson leads the pack, but he has just 42% of the early vote, a long way from winning the nomination outright.
If necessary, the runoff race is scheduled for May 26. The winner of the nomination will face Democratic nominee Diana Weitzel.