The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The four-way race for the GOP nomination to replace District Judge Jonathan Bailey in Denton County's 431st District Court could be headed to a run-off, according to early returns posted at 7 p.m. 

Jim Johnson and Derbha Jones pulled ahead of judicial hopefuls Cannon Cain and George Mitcham. Johnson leads the pack, but he has just 42% of the early vote, a long way from winning the nomination outright. 

If necessary, the runoff race is scheduled for May 26. The winner of the nomination will face Democratic nominee Diana Weitzel. 

PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you