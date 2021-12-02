The far-reaching GOP elections bill and a ban on medication abortion are among bills passed in the Texas Legislature’s second special session that became law Thursday.
Seven bills were passed following the return of quorum-breaking Democrats, but one of them — a bill setting a later primary election date if redistricting maps weren’t passed by early November — became moot after lawmakers wrapped up the redistricting session in October.
Besides elections and abortion, a bill regarding teaching of critical race theory was among those becoming law 90 days after the second special session ended in early September. However, a federal judge in Austin late Wednesday blocked a bill limiting how social media companies control content. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin ruled that platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have a right to moderate content.
The elections bill, known as Senate Bill 1, imposes several new voting restrictions that, when proposed, led nearly all state House Democrats to flee the state to prevent its passage.
Enough Democrats eventually returned to Austin to allow Republicans to pass the bill. It includes many new provisions related to polling hours, mail-in voting and poll watchers.
It puts in place rules that give poll watchers more freedom to move about polling locations to observe, without interfering, election activities. It also creates a certification process and curriculum for poll watchers and requires them to take an oath promising not to harass voters.
SB 1 prohibits 24-hour voting and drive-through voting, a practice some urban counties used in 2020 as a pandemic safety measure. It also makes it illegal for county election officials to proactively send out mail-in ballots to anyone who did not request one.
It also orders randomized election audits of four counties following presidential and midterm federal elections. Last month, GOP leaders shifted $4 million from Texas’ prison budget to pay for the audits.
The bill is part of a wave of Republican-led voting laws enacted in the wake of the 2020 election and unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.
The Biden administration is challenging two provisions of the bill — one that requires mail-in voters to provide ID numbers or Social Security numbers with their ballots and another that limits voter assistance for the disabled and non-English speakers.
Numerous other lawsuits from groups such as the Texas NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens have been filed against the law, alleging that it disenfranchises people of color.
The new abortion law bans medication abortion, among the most common methods, after seven weeks of pregnancy.
But Senate Bill 4 has limited effect right now because Texas’ six-week abortion ban, the most restrictive in the nation, is still in effect. Court challenges at the federal and state level are ongoing.
The law also adds new reporting requirements for abortion clinics and doctors.
The social media bill, House Bill 20, was inspired by complaints that conservatives were being censored on social media, bans social media sites from censoring political views and requires those sites to create a complaint system.
Users could sue if they — or their opinions — are blocked or removed from Twitter, Facebook or YouTube. The Texas attorney general also could sue on users’ behalf. The ruling by Pitman on Wednesday night came after a challenge by tech associations who said the bill violates First Amendment rights. In his ruling, Pitman said the law was “prohibitively vague.” A similar Florida law also has been blocked.
Here’s a look at the other bills taking effect Thursday:
Critical race theory
Senate Bill 3 built on earlier legislation targeting critical race theory. It expands the prohibition on teaching certain concepts about race, creates a civics training program for teachers and largely bars educators from giving credit to students who do advocacy work. It tweaks language to say that an educator who brings up a controversial subject in class must “explore that topic objectively and in a manner free from political bias.”
Christine Blubaugh Act
Senate Bill 9, the new law known as the Christine Blubaugh Act in memory of a Grand Prairie 16-year-old who was murdered by her boyfriend in March 2000, requires public middle and high schools to educate students about how to recognize dating violence and provide them with resources to manage these situations. The bill had passed both the House and Senate during the regular legislative session, but Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill because he said it didn’t allow parents to opt out of the instruction. The revised bill signed by Abbott requires schools to notify parents of the lessons.
No-cash bail
SB 6, known as the Damon Allen Act after a state trooper who was killed by a man out on bond, cracks down on violent repeat offenders, making it tougher for them to be released on bail while also blocking their release on personal bond.