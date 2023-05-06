With 55% of precincts reporting, Place 7 incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez has so far kept her seat on the Denton ISD school board. PTA member, pediatric nurse and mom Lori Tays held onto her lead for the Place 6 seat vacated by the long-serving Jim Alexander, who is retiring from the school board after decades of service.
Place 6 attracted more candidates in this year's race. Business owner Charlie Stinson returned to the ring after losing his bid to unseat Place 5 incumbent Charles Stafford in the 2022 election. But Stinson didn't pack up and head back to manage millions in his supply chain company. He joined the citizen advisory committee for the 2023 bond election, which seeks to borrow $1.4 billion, and he joined the district's safety and security committee. Tays threw her hat in the ring, planning to divide her time between raising two children, working as a pediatric emergency room nurse and for the district as a PTA volunteer. Retired professor and grandmother Terry Senne also joined the race for Alexander's post.
Of the 15,176 ballots counted so far, Tays got 7,970 to Senne's 4,935 and Stinson's 2,271.
Place 7 drew one opponent to Sosa-Sanchez, a career educator with expertise in dual language learning and teacher preparation. Business owner and mom Carolyn Rachaner opposes Sosa-Sanchez. Of the 15,140 ballots counted so far, Sosa-Sanchez has 9,038 and Rachaner has 6,102.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.