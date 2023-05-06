North Lakes voting
Early voting results in the May 6 Denton County election dropped at 7 p.m. as polls across the county were closing.

Updated at 8:50 p.m.

With 55% of precincts reporting, Place 7 incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez has so far kept her seat on the Denton ISD school board. PTA member, pediatric nurse and mom Lori Tays held onto her lead for the Place 6 seat vacated by the long-serving Jim Alexander, who is retiring from the school board after decades of service.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

