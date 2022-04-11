A wide fundraising gap has developed between candidates for Denton's City Council over the past few months.
Each of the three council races shows stark divisions in the number of donations received and total number of dollars.
Unlike in some election cycles, all eligible voters in Denton can cast ballots for each of the three City Council seats contested this year.
Daniel Clanton and Brandon Chase McGee will face off for Place 5; Amber Briggle and Chris Watts are running for Place 6; and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer are competing for the mayor's seat.
Early voting begins April 25 and stretches until May 3. Election day is May 7.
Below, in no particular order, are some of the highlights the Denton Record-Chronicle found in an analysis of the most recent campaign finance documents submitted by each candidate this past week.
Each report was due April 7 and covered campaign finance activities from January through March 28 of this year.
Who raised, spent and saved the most money?
Hudspeth raised the most money from January through March by far, with $44,820 reported. Of that amount, he spent nearly $13,000 but saved more than $48,000, which includes donations from before January.
It's no surprise he had more money on hand going into the final weeks of the race, but his opponent, Meltzer, surpassed him in spending.
Meltzer reported spending more than $18,000, most of which went toward advertising and printing expenses. He did not report any further payments to a political consultant who was central in accusations that Meltzer, through his financial relationship with the consultant, had behaved in a way that might look unethical.
The issue was publicly discussed during a City Council meeting last week. The most recent batch of campaign filings show Meltzer hadn't paid the consultant for the roughly three months leading up to that public discussion.
Meltzer reported having saved nearly $11,000 heading into the last month of campaigning. That was possible, in part, due to a $15,000 personal loan Meltzer added to his campaign on Sept. 14.
Former Mayor Watts also lent $15,000 of his own money toward his Place 6 campaign in two installments in February and March.
Trailing only Hudspeth for the most money raised over the past reporting period was Place 6 candidate Briggle, who raised more than $28,000.
Watts, her opponent, reported more than $6,000 raised over the same reporting period.
Place 5 candidates McGee and Clanton reported the largest proportional gap between their amounts raised, with McGee having brought in $13,000 in donations compared with Clanton's $1,800.
Clanton also reported the lowest amount of money saved at the end of the reporting window, with only $283 in the bank.
What was each candidate’s largest donation?
Briggle and Hudspeth tied for the largest single donation — $5,000 apiece. Briggle's came from Allison Mills in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
Mills wrote "unemployed" for both her principal occupation and employer name, according to Briggle's campaign filing.
Hudspeth's came from G. Brint Ryan of Dallas. Ryan is perhaps best known locally for his $30 million donation to the University of North Texas, which renamed the College of Business in his honor. The entrepreneur serves on the university's Board of Regents.
Hudspeth also reported an in-kind donation of nearly $2,000 from Ryan that came in the form of a meet-and-greet on Feb. 10.
Watts and Meltzer each received $2,000 as their largest contribution, and McGee and Clanton each received $1,000 as their largest contribution.
Briggle reported a total of 366 donations during the most recent reporting period. Factoring in her reported contributions, that puts her average donation right below $70, which was by far the smallest of any council candidate.
Hudspeth, with 93 donations, had the largest average donation of just below $480.
Who got the most money from out of town?
Based solely upon campaign contributions from January through March 28 of this year, McGee had the largest portion of his campaign contributions sent from outside Denton city limits.
That factors in only the volume of contributions and donors' reported addresses.
Meltzer had the largest rate of local contribution, with Watts coming in as a close second.