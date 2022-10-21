Crew resurfacing South Branch Road
A Denton County road and bridge crew resurfaces South Branch Road in western Denton County in April.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County's $650 million Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 — also known as Denton County Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot — entails over 100 road projects in more than 30 municipalities across the county. Here's a rundown of what's included in the bond package.

Proposition A will appear on every county voter's ballot, as the following:

