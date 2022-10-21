Denton County’s $650 million Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 — also known as Denton County Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot — entails over 100 road projects in more than 30 municipalities across the county. Here’s a rundown of what’s included in the bond package.
Proposition A will appear on every county voter’s ballot, as the following:
“The issuance of $650,000,000 general obligation bonds for constructing, improving, repairing and maintaining roads, bridges and highways within Denton County, including city, state and county streets, roads, highways and bridges and participation with federal, state and local public entities related to such improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
Voters can mark themselves as for or against. Should the bond package go through, officials plan on using the funding for 119 projects across 32-plus municipalities. The TRIP program is being marketed as a tool to address growth, with Denton County being one of the fastest-growing counties in the country.
“As more and more people choose to take advantage of all that Denton County has to offer, diligence is required to ensure that the transportation infrastructure will be in place to serve both existing and future residents,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in a Thursday news release. “We have seen our roads get more congested, leading to longer commutes and delays of our first responders heading to emergencies.”
The total for the bond package increased between July and August, when Denton County commissioners held public meetings on the topic. The county’s first proposal came in at $540 million, but that had risen to $650 million by the time Proposition A was placed on the ballot.
Officials have maintained that the county won’t need to raise tax rates to account for the bond package, because it’s one of seven Texas counties to have a AAA bond rating.
Projects range from roads in specific cities and towns to large-scale undertakings. Generally, the county will partner with a municipality or TxDOT to split the cost.
The largest is the DFW Regional Outer Loop — a multi-county project surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth, for which the county is planning to commit $30 million. Northern Denton County residents have voiced numerous concerns over the project’s implications on their properties, though officials have countered that the project will happen with or without the county’s involvement.
An interactive map is available online, including all the projects, their total costs and how much of that cost the county will be taking on. The county also has a road bond webpage.