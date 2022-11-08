This story was updated with additional voting data at 10:13 p.m.

Republican Evelyn Brooks has strengthened her lead over Democrat Tracy Fisher in the race to represent District 14 on the Texas State Board of Education. Fisher ended her campaign with much more in the bank, but Brooks' conservative goals have so far captured more Texas voters, with Brooks getting 64% of the vote and Fisher dropping to 35% with 171 of 668 precincts reporting so far on Tuesday evening. 

