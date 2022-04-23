Charles Stafford has been on the the Denton ISD Board of Trustees for 24 years, albeit “in two chunks,” and has sprawling experience on related state boards and committees to go along with his local service.
Stafford’s long tenure on the board has been informed by his family life, including four children adopted from the state foster care system and his wife’s Debbie Johnson, three children. Their big family acquainted them with Denton ISD schools, special needs education and the demands of managing a fast-growth school district.
Stafford believes that, if you want to challenge a bureaucracy like education, you can do more by working with the system instead of shouting in its general direction.
Stafford will run against newcomer Charlie Stinson, a supply chain logistics expert who has just launched his own company. Stinson said he’s never voted in a primary and hadn’t run for office until he went to the local election offices to apply to run for school board.
Stinson and his wife, Lauren, a nurse practitioner, are parents of two Guyer Bobcats. If he had his way, Stinson would get devices and computers out of elementary school classes, continue to champion cursive writing and bring a community ambassador program into the district to bring more professionals into classrooms.
We asked both candidates about current issues facing educators in Texas generally and Denton schools specifically. Their answers are below, edited for length and clarity. Candidate profiles are published in alphabetical order.
Charles Stafford
Age: 69
Education: Attended the University of Texas on the Plan II Honors Program. He didn’t graduate, but got a job working in the state legislature for 10 years — including a 4-year stint as the staff director for the Environmental Affairs Committee before moving to Denton
Employment: operates the Stafford Team with wife Debbie Johnson through Keller Williams Realty in Denton.
Website: Facebook
Do you have children attending school in the district or did your children graduate from the district?
Four of our adopted kids graduated, and my wife Debbie had three kids by her [first] husband, the oldest actually graduated from a school in Dallas for kids with learning differences called The Winston School. Her children Andrew and Maggie both graduated from Denton high schools. So, six of our seven children completed [school in Denton ISD].
When you think of your constituents, who comes to mind first and why: parents with students in DISD; residents of Denton; business owners in Denton?
If you just had to say a hard first, it’d be the kids. Our job is to educate the kids. All the rest of this are valuable pieces of the same puzzle. We feed the business owners, [the students are] their future employees. But, I think you put the kids first. Always put the kids first.
Taxpayers appreciate smart investments. And so, you showcase to them that you’re a good manager of the resources that they’ve entrusted you with. What we did 15 years ago, and I was kind of in the middle of it, was we had extra money at the end of the year. Rather than spend it, or put it someplace else, at my insistence — over the objections of our CFO at the time — we went out and looked at the bonds we had out, picked the highest interest rate-paying ones, called them in and pay them off. Just like you’d have to do with credit cards.
We have pre paid and paid off enough bonds that the amount of interest money we have saved, plus the amount of money we’ve banked by prepaying the bonds, is over $200 million … The new Denton High School, you could say it’s been paid for by this prudent step. Nobody else is really doing this. We’ve actually presented this at state conferences: This, folks, is a good best-practice for y’all.
Texas legislators are concerned about critical race theory in the public school classroom. How do you define critical race theory and how do you think it affects DISD classrooms?
Critical race theory is a combination of history, and government, and criminal justice and social justice. It’s way too complex to try to throw out there, but people have made this into some big thing to be feared. It’s people just wringing political capital out of it.
It’s never been taught, and it will never be taught in-depth in K-12 classrooms. It is against the law to teach it in Texas. They passed a law during the last special session outlawing teaching it. It’s not an appropriate subject matter for K-12 education. It is more logically a law school class.
Critical race theory is not a feature in any district in Texas. It’s never been taught in a K through 12 Texas school.
I wish that people would quit saying that it’s a problem. Because it’s just not. I suppose if people want to go feel guilty for what their grandparents did, there’s a conversation to be had there, but it’s not a class that we’re going to teach in public school.
Texas legislator Matt Krause asked the Texas Education Agency this school year to survey Texas public school libraries and classroom collections for roughly 750 books – many of them written by writers of color and LGBT+ writers — and to account for how much money was spent on them. Have you looked at the list of books and what titles, if any, concern you and why? What should DISD do with titles that concern you or parents?
We have a process that we’ve had for years. … If anybody is offended or disturbed by the content of anything we do — and we are totally transparent with everything we teach for children — parents … and community members have absolute rights to know what it is.
If there’s an objectionable piece of literature, we have a process where somebody files the appropriate form, [and] it convenes a group who reads the material.
And I’m a real estate broker. I’m not an educator. It’s not for me to go and say how this fits in with the [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills test] and the technical things of the state of Texas. That’s just playing politics.
I’ll leave that to professionals. We have excellent library people. Extremely well-educated, dedicated people. That stuff gets handled.
Nobody wants pornography in the classrooms or in the libraries. Nobody’s for that. To say so is disingenuous.
I will say this, sometimes these publishing companies send stuff, like Christmas baskets. They send extra books, you know. ‘You didn’t order these but you might like these.’ It’s kind of like marketing by giving samples.
I’m not saying it’s inconceivable that something could slip through. It’s not. But if something does slip through, and somebody catches it, we have good people in place who would absolutely not sanction pornography and let kids have access to it. It’s crazy.
Federal and state legislators are concerned about how American history is taught in public schools, especially the county’s racial history. Are you concerned about this, and how do you think Denton schools should teach American history?
We’re going to teach what the Texas Education Agency and the state board tells us to teach. It’s not a matter of ‘what do I think?’ I mean, I could think that the Martians discovered America. That wouldn’t be appropriate, and it won’t matter. We’re to follow the law.
I do believe that history should be truthful. I think it should be. But then again, you get into whose truth are you going to honor? And perhaps if there are multiple truths, you put multiple things out there. But that’s for educators and people who are ultimately responsible for doing that to call. Our job as trustees is to follow the law.
What are the top issues facing the district that the school board needs to confront and how would you lead on those issues?
We have just gotten the fire knocked out of us by COVID. We have kids that are year behind. As [Board Trustee] Mia [Price] said, we have second graders that have never been in a classroom.
We gave every kid a Chromebook and a hotspot. We thought we were doing great stuff, and we covered years worth of remedial equipment purchases in five days to get kids online. What we couldn’t do quickly was figure out how to make the kids be in front of the computer working on it when they should have been.
We’ve got all these kids that are a year behind. And the problem is, you don’t make up a year quickly... All the estimates are [that], pretty much, it’s a three-year slog.
One of the best ways you do this is you staff it well. You have to have more professional staff giving more attention [with] smaller classes. [Former Denton ISD Superintendent] Ray Braswell figured that out 15 years ago, when Borman [Elementary School] was an unacceptable school. We cut the class sizes down to like 12. Then all of a sudden, the next year, they were well within one kid, or one test, of being exemplary.
There is a way to deal with COVID learning loss, and we can do it.
Charlie Stinson
Age: 48
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in business management marketing from University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa; Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University
Employment: Owner & CEO of newly-launched, Denton-based supply chain and logistics company
Website: Facebook
Do you have children attending school in the district or did your children graduate from the district?
My daughter, Isabella, graduated from Guyer [High School] last year and is at the University of Alabama. My son, Ford, is a freshman at Guyer this year.
When you think of your constituents, who comes to mind first and why: parents with students in DISD; residents of Denton; business owners in Denton?
I’d never considered that question until I physically went down and actually applied for running on the ballot for Denton ISD school board member.
Really, it’s about the kids. And I really do believe that. My platform is very, very simple. It’s based on what I believe and how I grew up. I believe in God, and I believe that our children do not need to be indoctrinated in their classrooms. They need to be taught in their classrooms. And that is what a classroom is for. That’s what the education system is for. So I think that the children should come first. Absolutely first.
Are we taking care of them? Are they safe in their schools? Are they getting educated? Or is the curriculum proper for them to actually become smarter, challenge the status quo and actually get better and strive for excellence?
Texas legislators are concerned about critical race theory in the public school classroom. How do you define critical race theory and how do you think it affects DISD classrooms?
That’s pretty fresh. That and Social Emotional Learning are pretty fresh on everybody’s palate right this second. And my response is this: Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, we had segregation within schools, and up until 1974 … Enterprise High School was a white-only school, and Coppinville High School was the Black school in Enterprise.
And I will tell you that, if we want to go back to segregation and equity, that is exactly what’s gonna happen. You will end up segregating people within the actual same school … Just think about the [term] ‘critical race theory.’ I’ve done a lot of research on this. ‘Critical’ means that it’s urgent, that it was something that really needs to be looked at or taken into account, or it’s just the most important thing in the world. And when you say ‘race,’ then you say this race is at a higher level or more grandiose than this race.
I’m for equality, not equity. And I think it has no place in any education system.
God created us all equal. I love everyone that I might not agree with them, but I love everybody.
Texas legislator Matt Krause asked the Texas Education Agency this school year to survey Texas public school libraries and classroom collections for roughly 750 books – many of them written by writers of color and LGBT+ writers — and to account for how much money was spent on them. Have you looked at the list of books and what titles, if any, concern you and why? What should DISD do with titles that concern you or parents?
I have not looked at the 750 books. But I do have a constitutional view of this, and the constitutional view is this: No book should be removed from a public library or from a library period. But you should not [have it] in a public school. You should also not have secret library stashes in your classroom. You should not be able to add books to a library unless they’re vetted by the school board. And that is, I believe, the most recent decision that came out … from the TEA. So the school board’s now, in each ISD, are able to make their own rules. I hope that we will adopt some type of policy. It might need some tweaks here and there, but you need to have some sort of policy.
I feel like when people are exploring their sexuality — some of the questions here on the LGBTQ writers and some of the gender-specific questions on books — and sexuality in our classrooms. Well, number one, I don’t think that needs to be included in your classrooms at all. I was so proud in 1985, when I was 11 or 12 years old, and I went to my dad and I said, ‘Hey, will you tell me about the birds and the bees?’ Because I think that needs to be a conversation with your parents, or your grandparents, or whoever you look to in that family role. I don’t think it needs to be in the classrooms at all.
Federal and state legislators are concerned about how American history is taught in public schools, especially the county’s racial history. Are you concerned about this, and how do you think Denton schools should teach American history?
I firmly believe that history sets the stage for critical decisions and action within our leaders in America. And around the world, really. Because if you don’t understand history, and you’re not a student of history, you’re bound to repeat some of the same mistakes that were made in history. And a lot of those could be potentially bad mistakes. So take, for example, not tearing down these statues. I used to love — right, wrong or indifferent — that if you walk by a statute and you’re in a place of historic value, then that’s an opportunity. Just like going down to downtown Denton. Wouldn’t you like to tell your children about the history of a certain place?
It sparks an emotion. Now it could be a bad emotion, it could be a good emotion, but it’s sparked conversation. And conversation usually leads to to education.
So, if you erase history, you erase fact. And when you erase fact, you can’t question anybody. Everything’s an opinion. So there’s no platform to debate. If there’s no platform to debate, then it’s the loudest voice in the room again that wins.
I contend that the only way to move forward in the United States of America is to focus on history, the mistakes we made and the progress we made to advance, not squash it or eliminate it.
America is a beautiful thing, and [in] 1776, those guys didn’t know any different. They didn’t know the difference between a plantation or a steel mill because they never saw a steel mill. They didn’t have any options. They knew what they knew, and that’s all they did.
What are the top issues facing the district that the school board needs to confront and how would you lead on those issues?
What do we really want our kids to learn? What are we able to to get through to help them get to a different level? And what I mean by that is [that] we have too much focus on participation trophies and not winning.
Bullying is a problem in our schools. When I go into restrooms in elementary schools, middle schools and high schools — whether it’s the athletic restroom or whatever — this is gonna sound kind of nitpicky, but I have a point here. In the urinals, if they don’t have the partitions between the urinals, I have a problem with that. Because I view a second grader using the restroom next to a sixth grader, a fifth grader in this case, and that could potentially become a bullying situation. I always focus on process improvement. I always look for root cause.
If they’re bullying people because of their gender representation, well, how does that start? Well, it could be something as simple as not having a partition in a restroom in between the urinals — because the kids are over there looking at them. I don’t know if that’s the case, I’m just saying. I got really passionate about that about three years ago, and I really want to go to Austin and say I think it needs to be a state law, that any public school should have a partition in between the urinals.
The way I would lead is pretty simple. I’d hold the people that are elected to the school board to account, they would be accountable. They would have metrics and measurements that they had to uphold to.