Denton’s six City Council candidates filed another round of finance reports Friday, giving voters one last look at their finances before election day May 7. Here’s a rundown of how the money is shaking out in the city’s Place 5, Place 6 and mayoral races.
In early April, candidates were required to file their “30th day before election” finance reports, which included their political fundraising and expenditures from Jan. 1-March 28. The Denton Record-Chronicle published an analysis of those reports shortly after they were made available.
Friday’s finance reports were filed to fulfill the “8th day before election” requirement, covering March 29-April 27. For voters, that will be the last look at candidates’ campaign finances before the polls close May 7.
Place 5
Going off total contributions, Brandon Chase McGee again outraised Place 5 opponent Daniel Clanton. McGee reported $11,582 in political contributions, with Clanton reporting $5,525. The two were neck-and-neck in spending, with McGee reporting $7,026 and Clanton reporting $6,904 in political expenditures. Clanton had nearly twice as much money saved up ($4,445) compared to McGee ($2,273.)
McGee had over twice as many individual donors contribute to his campaign, though Clanton received the largest sums of cash. Four donors chipped in $1,000 each to Clanton’s campaign, while McGee’s two largest individual donations came in at $500.
McGee’s total includes $7,909 in non-monetary contributions, the bulk of which came from mayoral candidate Paul Meltzer’s campaign. On three occasions, Meltzer made contributions for political advertising (mailers and palm cards). Those totaled $6,576. McGee also reported making three political expenditures of his own to Meltzer’s campaign, totaling $5,400.
Place 6
Amber Briggle took in more contributions than Place 6 opponent Chris Watts, though the gap closed considerably over the latest reporting period. Briggle reported $18,072 raised to Watts’s $11,710, a much smaller margin than the previous report, in which the two reported totals of about $28,000 and $6,000.
Briggle spent $25,762 to Watts’s $16,636, with Watts reporting savings of $9,088 to Briggle’s $4,737. Briggle once again dwarfed Watts when it came to number of individual contributions, although his donations averaged much higher.
Like McGee, a $7,909 chunk of Briggle’s contributions is non-monetary, including identical mailer and palm card contributions from Meltzer’s campaign. Briggle reported three mailer contributions of her own to Meltzer, making up $14,891 of her political expenditures.
Mayor
In the previous batch of finance reports, incumbent Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth topped all other candidates with $44,820 in fundraising. For the latest round, however, mayoral challenger and current Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer came out on top, with a reported $35,205 in contributions. Hudspeth’s total came in at $16,780 for March 29-April 27.
Meltzer outspent all other candidates as well, reporting expenditures of $43,894 to Hudspeth’s $31,015. As of April 27, Hudspeth had far more funds saved up, reporting $34,405 to Meltzer’s $8,294.
Hudspeth received fewer individual donations, though many of them packed a punch. Six of the contributions reached the $1,000 mark, with one totaling $5,000. That came from Austin resident Wayne Orchid, president of Austin-based IT company Freeit Data Solutions.
Meltzer’s contributions included those made by the Briggle and McGee campaigns, and he also received four individual donations from Denton resident Sheryl Beard, totaling $7,500. Meltzer also added a $7,500 personal loan to his campaign.
Voting
Early voting for the May 7 election wraps up Tuesday at 7 p.m. After that, polls will reopen Saturday for election day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information on voting can be found at cityofdenton.com/vote and www.votedenton.gov.