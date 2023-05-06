Update

Updated at 10:44 p.m. with complete but unofficial results.

Two parts of Denton ISD’s biggest ever proposed bond package, worth $1.4 billion, passed easily in Saturday's election, but a proposition to improve C.H. Collins Athletic Complex did not.

Voters approved having the school district borrow $1.2 billion for the new buildings and safety upgrades in Proposition A and $119 million to update and upgrade technology in Proposition B, with 62% of voters casting "yes" ballots on both proposals. What voters did not approve was $5.2 million to gussy up the press box at C.H. Collins, add dressing rooms and storage to the athletic complex and add lighting to the parking lot.

Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson

Jamie Wilson

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0