Uncanvassed vote totals were released as six candidates vied for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6.
Precinct 1
Republican Alan Wheeler declared victory Tuesday for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, with 100% of precincts reporting by midnight.
Wheeler, an attorney, went up against Democrat Olivia Jeffers, a litigation consultant of over 20 years. As longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland decided to retire, there was no incumbent in this race.
Wheeler led the race with 54.95% of the vote, or 26,636 uncanvassed ballots cast in his favor, while Jeffers carried 45.05%, or 21,834 uncanvassed ballots cast.
He did not get 100% of the vote, Wheeler said, but he plans to represent everyone who comes to his court.
“That court is and will remain a people’s court. When people come in there, the law will be followed. Given my experience as an attorney, I know the law well and it will be a place where the law will be followed,” Wheeler said. “But I understand most of the people that come in are going to be representing themselves. So I’ll be very understanding to try to guide them through that as best I can while still being the judge ... It will be a place where everyone will get to have their say.”
Precinct 2
Incumbent James R. DePiazza appears headed for a return to the bench for a fifth and final term after declaring victory in Tuesday’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race.
DePiazza has served four terms as judge and, in 2007, originally ran on the campaign that he would voluntarily impose a term limit of five terms.
After 100% of precincts reported, DePiazza garnered 56.82% of uncanvassed votes, or 33,820 ballots. Democratic candidate Stephanie Gardella carried 43.18% of uncavassed votes, or 25,706 ballots.
DePiazza said he focused on himself in his campaign and knows his constituents appreciate that strategy. His goal was to receive at least 55% of the vote, he said.
When asked if he had anything to say the to the people he represents, DePiazza said, “Just thank them for their support. And for those who didn’t support me, just know as I have in the past, I will continue to be a justice of peace for all the people. I’m a constitutionalist. It’s the laws and constitution that direct my decisions, and so it doesn’t matter whether you supported me or not; you’ll still get a fair shake in this court.”
Gardella had not previously sought office but has worked as a paralegal, in public relations, human resources and operational management. Gardella did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Precinct 6
Incumbent Chris Lopez and Republican Blanca Oliver were neck-and-neck after 100% of precincts reported unofficial totals. Oliver had 50.45% of the uncanvassed vote, or 20,087 ballots cast in her name. Lopez stuck close behind with 49.55%, or 19,727 uncanvassed ballots.
When asked if he would concede, Lopez said he had not looked at the results yet. When told of the results, Lopez said he would comment in the morning.
Lopez is seeking his second term as Precinct 6 judge, having assumed the position in 2018. Oliver has not previously sought office. She ran uncontested in the March primaries.