If you didn't vote during last week's early voting period for primary runoffs, Tuesday is your last chance, with election day polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year's primary elections were held March 1, but races needing a runoff will be decided Tuesday. Voters have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote at their precinct's designated Democratic or Republican polling place.
Voters can view their assigned voting day location on Denton County’s elections site, votedenton.gov.
The vast majority of those races are for Denton County Republican Party precinct chairs, but other races include the GOP nominations for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner, which is down to Kevin Falconer and Dan Stricklin, and the Texas House District 63 runoff between Jeff Younger and Ben Bumgarner.
Whoever wins between Falconer — Carrollton's mayor — and Stricklin — Frisco City Council member — will go on to face Democrat Diana Weitzel in November. The victor will succeed Ron Marchant, who announced last year he'd be giving up the Precinct 2 seat he's held for over a decade.
In March, Falconer led handily with 46.1% of the vote but wasn’t able to break the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. Stricklin and Rob Altman, the other candidate in the three-way race, were neck and neck much of the night. It was Stricklin who moved on, receiving 28.1% of the vote to Altman’s 25.8%.
Not counting mail-in ballots, in-person early voting turnout came in at a combined 18,842. That breaks down into 14,928 in-person Republican voters and 3,914 in-person Democratic voters.