The U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

 Sean McCrory/DRC file photo

Ronny Jackson, who was once former President Donald Trump's doctor, is in the lead to represent District 13 in the U.S. House of Representatives after early voting results were reported on Tuesday evening. 

Early voting totals show that 75,283 votes were cast in support of Jackson, while 29,382 voted for his Democratic opponent, Kathleen Brown.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

