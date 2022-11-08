Ronny Jackson, who was once former President Donald Trump's doctor, is in the lead to represent District 13 in the U.S. House of Representatives after early voting results were reported on Tuesday evening.
Early voting totals show that 75,283 votes were cast in support of Jackson, while 29,382 voted for his Democratic opponent, Kathleen Brown.
In Denton, though, 55.13% of early voters picked Brown over Jackson.
“Thank you for reelecting me, fellow Texans,” Jackson wrote on Twitter early Tuesday evening. “It has been an honor to FIGHT for you in the House these past 2 years. I’m never taking my foot off the gas, I will ALWAYS be the loudest voice for Texas in the House. Now it's time to SAVE AMERICA!”
Jackson only recently started representing Denton after Republican lawmakers gerrymandered the election map in late 2021. Critics claim it was an attempt to silence liberal and minority voices across the state. “Overall, white Texans form a majority of eligible voters in more than 22 of 38 districts (60 percent of districts) despite making up less than 40 percent of Texas’s population,” the Brennan Center for Justice reported in an Oct. 12 article. “And although 49.5 percent of Texas’s population growth over the last decade occurred within the Latino population, the new congressional map does not create any new Latino opportunity districts.”
Republican lawmakers redrew Jackson’s original district lines from Wichita Falls and Amarillo to Denton, which is more than 300 miles away from Jackson’s headquarters in Amarillo.
