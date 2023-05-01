Early voting will take place April 24-May 2 in the May 6 joint, general and special election. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting.
Polling hours are:
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, April 24-29;
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30; and
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, May 1-2.
For more information, visit www.votedenton.com or call 940-349-3200.
POLLING LOCATIONS:
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
- Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
- Denton Wesley Foundation, 1501 Maple St.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
- North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
- Texas Woman's University Hubbard Hall, 301 Administration Drive
- Bartonville Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Drive
- Carrollton Public Library at Hebron & Josey, 4220 N. Josey Lane
- Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
- Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
- Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
- Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
- Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
- Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
- Frisco Fire Station 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
- Frisco Fire Station 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway
- Frisco Fire Station 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
- Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM423
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
- Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
- Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Drive, Justin
- Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
- Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.
- Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Parkway, Lewisville
- Little Elm Town Hall, 100 W. Eldorado Parkway
- Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300
- Oak Point City Hall, 100 Naylor Road
- Parr Library, 6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano
- Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
- Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
- Prosper Fire Station 2, 1140 S. Teel Parkway
- Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St.
- Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive
- The Colony Annex, 6804 Main St.
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Drive
