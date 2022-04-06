Thursday is the last day to register in order to vote in the May 7 municipal elections.

Locals can check whether or not they're registered to vote through the Denton County Elections Administration website. 

Those wanting to register can fill out a form available through the same organization and follow the instructions for submission.

Candidates for area city councils and school boards will be on the ballot May 7. 

Early voting begins on April 25 and runs through May 3. Below are the voting hours:

  • April 25-30
    • 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • May 1
    • 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • May 2-3
    • 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voting will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day, which is May 7.

 

