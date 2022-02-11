As current Judge Margaret Barnes steps down from the bench, three newcomers are campaigning to join the Denton County Judiciary as the judge for the 367th District Court.
Three Denton County attorneys are running in the Republican primary on March 1 for the judicial seat. There are no Democratic candidates running for the court, so the Republican nominee will likely be the winner in November’s election.
The 367th court will mostly see family law cases from now on. Denton-area attorneys Theresa Blake Goline, Brent Hill and Jason Edward Niehaus have all filed for the judicial seat.
Ahead of the primary election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the three hopefuls, including campaign finance reports, voter history and employment history.
By Jan. 31, Hill had the most remaining political contributions with $26,910 left in the bank and $4,775 spent on the race.
Goline has spent nearly $10,000 on campaigning, has $2,272 remaining in contributions and has taken out a $20,000 loan for the race. Niehaus has received $14,415 in contributions, has spent $752 on campaigning and took out a $10,000 loan.
Each candidate has a consistent record in Denton County of voting Republican. Goline, however, did vote in the Democratic primary in 2008. Goline said she did so to participate in a movement called “Operation Chaos,” sparked by Rush Limbaugh before the presidential primary.
“We as Republicans were trying to nominate Hillary Clinton because we believed she’d be easier to defeat in the general election,” Goline said. “So we had our Republican nominee, we knew who that was going to be, and we believed she would be easier to defeat than Barack Obama would be.”
The candidates took time this week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday. Here are their responses in alphabetical order.
Theresa Blake Goline
Age: 42
Born in: Manassas, Virginia
Employment: Attorney at Blake Law Office
Education: Juris Doctor from Texas A&M School of Law in 2017 with study abroad credits from University College Dublin in Ireland
Online: theresa4judge.com
What is your focus in law?
My expertise is family law. When I went to law school, I knew I wanted to practice family law. So while I focus on family law primarily, I have tried other types of law — probate, civil, some criminal, some real estate — I always went back to family law because it’s what I’m passionate about. I’m also on the juvenile appointment list, so I work with a lot of children between 10 and 17. It’s part of the family code and criminal code. It’s like that because we need to handle children differently than adults who find themselves in trouble.
What would be your philosophy in making decisions as a judge?
I’m a strict constitutionalist. I will not legislate from the bench. I believe we will follow the laws provided to us in the laws we see in the court. The 367th is now a 100% family law-dedicated bench. This bench does not hear criminal, civil or CPS. Only family law cases. I will be using the Texas Family Code case law, the Texas Rules of Evidence and Texas Rules of Procedure to base my ruling on.
Why do you think now is the best time to run?
I knew that I wanted to run for judge some day. I believe I will be able to have a tremendous effect in that role. I love being an attorney, I love being a family law attorney. I love helping people. I believe that being on the bench, I will be able to serve the community on such a bigger level. The reason I’m going for this particular bench is because it is an all family law court bench. That’s what I focus on; that’s what I’m passionate about. I have the opportunity to go for a bench for the law I practice. There are no other courts in Denton County currently that have only family law and no CPS or criminal. This being family law is perfect for me. I believe we need to have a family law attorney because it’s a type of judicial temperament needed in family law compared to a criminal in family law court.
Brent Hill
Age: 50
Born in: Tacoma, Washington
Job: Attorney at the Law Office of Brent Hill
Education: Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law in 1998
Online: brenthillforjudge.com
What is your focus in law?
My focus in law for pretty much the majority of my career has been either criminal law, family and CPS termination cases. Throughout that in particular, my last 23 years of doing this I’ve been trying felony cases, tried CPS termination cases, family law cases, the majority of it revolving around the welfare of children — child abuse, child neglect cases, domestic violence cases, generally cases involving the best interests of children.
What would be your philosophy in making decisions as a judge?
With respect to my philosophy, one, my job is to listen to the facts, be fair to both sides. My job is not to legislate from the bench. My job is to follow the law and be fair to both sides. In addition to that, looking at the best interest of the child.
Why do you think now is the best time to run?
In this particular situation, we have a very experienced judge, Judge Barnes, leaving the bench, and she has done an amazing job, and I want to follow in that particular trend. Right now, I’ve been doing this 23 years. I’ve tried over 100 jury trials and in this particular situation, I’ve been practicing longer than both of my opponents combined. One has been practicing for about 12 years, one less than five. My experience, I’ve tried three times the amount of jury trials as my opponents. One has tried about 30 jury trials; the other one hasn’t tried any jury trials. In this particular case, in this particular court, the welfare of children are at stake, and it’s too important when we’re talking about children to leave it to chance. This judge, this position, is very important in protecting our families, and I believe I’m the most qualified to do just that.
Jason Edward Niehaus
Age: 37
Born in: Houston
Job: Equity partner and attorney at Bodkin, Niehaus, Dorris and Jolley PLLC
Education: Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami in 2010
Online: voteniehaus.com
What is your focus in law?
My predominant focus is appellate litigation. Litigation in the Court of Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals, and I’ve got a strong background in trial work on both the criminal and civil side.
What would be your philosophy in making decisions as a judge?
Follow the law, follow the Constitution and leave the legislating to the people elected to do that in Austin.
Why do you think now is the best time to run?
I’ve gotten enough experience now and seen enough different types of cases so that I can deal with anything that comes before the court.